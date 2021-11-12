HAMMOND, La. — Roger McFarlane and Matthew Strange scored a career-high 23 points apiece as Southeastern Louisiana easily beat Southeastern Baptist 128-58 on Friday night.

Strange made seven 3-pointers. Southeastern Louisiana drained a program — and Southland Conference — record 19 3s. McFarlane scored 19 points in the second half when the starting five sat on the bench.

Gus Okafor had 11 points for Southeastern Louisiana (1-1). Joe Kasperzyk added 11 points. JonDarius Warren had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 3 points.

The Lions also made 30 assists on 47 field goals — the most assists since December, 1975. Eleven players had two more more assists, Warren leading with five.

William Thompson had 12 points for the Chargers. Larry Holmes added 12 points. Keanon Peoples had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com