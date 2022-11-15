Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NORFOLK, Va. — Tyreek Scott-Grayson's 15 points helped Old Dominion defeat Virginia Wesleyan 72-58 on Monday night.

Scott-Grayson added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Monarchs (2-1). Ben Stanley was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Chaunce Jenkins went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points and added nine rebounds.

The Marlins (0-1) were led by Omari Deveaux, who posted 18 points and three steals. Virginia Wesleyan also got 10 points and two blocks from Eric Rowland. Jordan Crump finished with 10 points.

Old Dominion visits Virginia Tech in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.