Authorities are looking for a 25-year-old woman who is being accused of abducting her 9-month-old son from protective custody in the Scott County Government Center.

Noncustodial Zenitra Lee and son Jahki Forester were last seen leaving the government center in Shakopee on foot about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"There is no known vehicle associated with this incident," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Lee, of Hamel, has family and friends in the metro area, but "their destination or direction of travel is unknown," the statement continued.

Lee, who also goes by Zenitra Forester, is described as Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 142 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black bandana, gray tank top, black pants, black sandals and carrying a Patagonia backpack.

Jahki was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants.

The Sheriff's Office is working with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies in their search. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lee and the boy is being urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 952-496-8423 or call 911.