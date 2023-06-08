Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Schulze Lake in Eagan will reopen Friday after being closed for a week due to more than 60 visitors experiencing symptoms consistent with norovirus.

The beach inside Lebanon Hills Regional Park closed June 2 after swimmers reported diarrhea and vomiting, a Dakota County news release said.

Equipment rental, including kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, will also reopen Friday at the beach area. The decision was made with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, the release said.

Anyone who has been sick within the previous 72 hours should not go into the water at Schulze Lake or anywhere else.