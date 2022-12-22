Tap the bookmark to save this article.

As a major winter storm rolls into the Upper Midwest, here's what's open, closed and canceled across Minnesota on Thursday, Dec. 22:

What's open:

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Mall of America

Ramsey County winter warming spaces

Hennepin County libraries, except Osseo

Duluth Public Library

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

Minnesota Zoo

The Guthrie Theater's performances of "The Little Prince" and "A Christmas Carol" are scheduled to go on as planned.

Afton Alps open Thursday until 4 p.m., closed Friday.

Anoka County libraries

What's closed, shortened or canceled: