As a major winter storm rolls into the Upper Midwest, here's what's open, closed and canceled across Minnesota on Thursday, Dec. 22:
What's open:
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
- Mall of America
- Ramsey County winter warming spaces
- Hennepin County libraries, except Osseo
- Duluth Public Library
- Como Park Zoo & Conservatory
- Minnesota Zoo
- The Guthrie Theater's performances of "The Little Prince" and "A Christmas Carol" are scheduled to go on as planned.
- Afton Alps open Thursday until 4 p.m., closed Friday.
- Anoka County libraries
What's closed, shortened or canceled:
- The three largest school districts in the state — Anoka-Hennepin, St. Paul and Minneapolis — closed all facilities and canceled activities Thursday.
- The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus will move to reduced operations Thursday at 4:30 p.m. through noon Saturday.
- All recreation centers run by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board and the Phillips Aquatics Center.
- All St. Paul recreation centers will close at 5 p.m., and no outdoor activities will take place. The Holiday Express event at Phalen Recreation Center is canceled.
- St. Paul Public Library branches will close at 5 p.m. Winter break activities and all Bookmobile stops are canceled.
- Osseo Library
- Rochester Public Library
- YWCA Minneapolis and St. Paul
- Minneapolis Institute of Art
- Downhill ski slopes, terrain park and tubing facilities at Elm Creek and Hyland Hills park reserves. Cross-country ski and hiking trails remain open at all Three Rivers Parks.
- COVID-19 community testing sites in Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Mankato, Moorhead, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, St. Cloud State and St. Paul-Midway will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will be closed on Friday.
- Buck Hill in Burnsville will be closed Thursday,Friday and Saturday. Slopes will reopen at 2 p.m. Sunday.
- Juut salons are closing at 4 p.m. Thursday for the remainder of the week.
- Maple Grove Cove Aquatic Center will close at 4 p.m. Friday.
- Coon Rapids Senior and Recycling centers closed Thursday and Friday.