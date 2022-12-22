See more of the story

As a major winter storm rolls into the Upper Midwest, here's what's open, closed and canceled across Minnesota on Thursday, Dec. 22:

What's open:

  • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
  • Mall of America
  • Ramsey County winter warming spaces
  • Hennepin County libraries, except Osseo
  • Duluth Public Library
  • Como Park Zoo & Conservatory
  • Minnesota Zoo
  • The Guthrie Theater's performances of "The Little Prince" and "A Christmas Carol" are scheduled to go on as planned.
  • Afton Alps open Thursday until 4 p.m., closed Friday.
  • Anoka County libraries

What's closed, shortened or canceled:

  • The three largest school districts in the state — Anoka-Hennepin, St. Paul and Minneapolis — closed all facilities and canceled activities Thursday.
  • The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus will move to reduced operations Thursday at 4:30 p.m. through noon Saturday.
  • All recreation centers run by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board and the Phillips Aquatics Center.
  • All St. Paul recreation centers will close at 5 p.m., and no outdoor activities will take place. The Holiday Express event at Phalen Recreation Center is canceled.
  • St. Paul Public Library branches will close at 5 p.m. Winter break activities and all Bookmobile stops are canceled.
  • Osseo Library
  • Rochester Public Library
  • YWCA Minneapolis and St. Paul
  • Minneapolis Institute of Art
  • Downhill ski slopes, terrain park and tubing facilities at Elm Creek and Hyland Hills park reserves. Cross-country ski and hiking trails remain open at all Three Rivers Parks.
  • COVID-19 community testing sites in Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Mankato, Moorhead, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, St. Cloud State and St. Paul-Midway will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will be closed on Friday.
  • Buck Hill in Burnsville will be closed Thursday,Friday and Saturday. Slopes will reopen at 2 p.m. Sunday.
  • Juut salons are closing at 4 p.m. Thursday for the remainder of the week.
  • Maple Grove Cove Aquatic Center will close at 4 p.m. Friday.
  • Coon Rapids Senior and Recycling centers closed Thursday and Friday.