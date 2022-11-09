Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Eden Prairie schools got a bump in funding and the Chisholm and Cass Lake-Bena districts will see new elementary schools after voters on Tuesday backed a majority of school spending measures on state ballots.

Hawley also secured approval for a new $53 million middle school, but by just eight votes, according to unofficial returns.

Overall statewide, the election proved a good night for districts, said Greg Abbott, a spokesman for the Minnesota School Boards Association. But he noted one school system — Staples-Motley — became the first in the state to lose a levy renewal vote.

That district has a year, however, before its voter-approved levy expires.

Voters in Chisago Lakes soundly rejected requests for additional operating and facilities improvements funding, and the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale district lost a bid to dedicate $3 million per year to technology needs.

Eden Prairie had its technology levy renewed and also received a $260-per-pupil boost in its operating levy. Superintendent Josh Swanson said the hike was needed to help offset inflationary costs as well as the subsidizing of special education and English language learner services. Potential cuts had loomed, officials say.

For a second consecutive year, school board races saw the presence of conservative slates of candidates — this time with dozens endorsed by a new group called the Minnesota Parents Alliance. Social issues and government transparency drove debate in many races.

Alliance-backed candidates in four districts — Eastern Carver County, Orono, Rochester and New Ulm — had drawn media attention of late. But only one of those 13 candidates — Joe Scott of Eastern Carver County — prevailed Tuesday.

Altogether, the alliance said 49 of the 119 candidates the group endorsed and listed in its online voter's guide were elected, with three slates winning three seats — closest to a board takeover — in Centennial, Bemidji and Monticello.

Alliance-backed candidates were blanked in 22 school districts.

In addition to the shutouts in Orono, New Ulm and Rochester, each member of multi-candidate slates in districts like Cannon Falls, Moorhead, Shakopee, St. Cloud and Stillwater also came up short, according to the group's tally.

Check back with Startribune.com for more on this developing story.