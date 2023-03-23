Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — A school bus filled with students failed to stop at an intersection on Hwy. 100 in northeastern Minnesota and collided with a pickup truck Thursday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Department reported that one child and the bus driver were treated for minor injuries, and the pickup driver was airlifted from the scene.

The bus was on its way to Mesabi East High School when its 70-year-old driver missed the stop at the intersection of Palo Road 41 and Hwy. 100 in White Township, a community near Biwabik and Hoyt Lakes.

The other driver, a 53-year-old man, was headed north on Hwy. 100 and collided with the bus.

After the collision, the bus crossed the intersection and struck some trees. The incident is still under investigation.