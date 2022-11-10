Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Collin Schlee threw three touchdown passes — two to Devontez Walker — and ran for another score to help Kent State beat Bowling Green 40-6 on Wednesday night.

Schlee completed 17 of 29 passes for 214 yards with an interception and Walker finished with five receptions for 86 yards. Marquez Cooper added 93 yards rushing on 19 carries for Kent State (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).

Schlee connected with Bryan Bradford for a 14-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Schlee pulled the hand-off on a zone-read and ran for a 4-yard TD that capped a 12-play, 76-yard drive with 4:43 left in the first half. And — after a 7-yard punt by Bowling Green — Schlee threw a 21-yard TD pass to Walker that made it 20-0 less than three minutes later.

Walker added a 26-yard touchdown receptions early in the fourth quarter that gave Kent State a 30-6 lead and Marvin Pierre returned an interception 33 yards for a score.

Matt McDonald was 29-of-38 passing for 234 yards and a touchdown and interception for Bowling Green (5-5, 4-2).

The Falcons had their three-game win streak snapped.

