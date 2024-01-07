Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brayden Schenn scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Carolina's Sebastian Aho and St. Louis' Jake Neighbours converted in the fourth round.

Nathan Walker scored in regulation to help the Blues win their second straight. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots. The Hurricanes had five-game winning streak end in the first game of a six-game homestand.

Raanta had an overtime highlight by stopping Brandon Saad about midway through the extra session.

Carolina held a 28-19 edge in shots entering overtime.

Walker scored his first goal in just his second NHL game of the season.

Teravainen ended a five-game pointless streak by converted off a faceoff for his 14th goal of the season. That gave Carolina at least one power-play goal in seven consecutive games.

After firing 13 shots on goal in the second period, the Hurricanes didn't register a shot in the third until more than 10 1/2 minutes elapsed. Carolina had five third-period goals a night earlier at Washington.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host Anaheim on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl