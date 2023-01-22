Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

OTTAWA, Ontario — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored to help Winnipeg improve to 30-16-1. Ehlers, who missed 36 games with an abdominal injury, has four goals and eight assists in nine games since returning to the lineup.

Josh Norris scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 25 saves. The Senators were coming off a 4-1 loss in Pittsburgh on Friday night, while the Jets were waiting for them in Ottawa.

Winnipeg was playing the third contest of a five-game trip. It lost the first two to Toronto and Montreal.

Senators fans had little to cheer about and headed for the exits as Scheifele scored his second of the game with just under four minutes remaining.

Wheeler picked up his 900th point with an assist on Perfetti's late goal.

Winnipeg scored twice in the second and dominated play for much of the period.

Scheifele scored his 27th of the season on a one-timer at the five-minute mark and some poor defensive coverage by the Senators allowed Wheeler to jump on Ehlers' rebound to put the Jets ahead 3-1.

