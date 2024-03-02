OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton's Baylor Scheierman saved one of his best games for his last at CHI Health Center.

The Big East player of the year candidate scored 26 points and made three straight 3-pointers late in the game Saturday to lead No. 12 Creighton to an 89-75 victory over No. 5 Marquette, which played without star guard Tyler Kolek and big man Oso Ighodaro.

Scheierman's run of three 3s in less than two minutes broke open what had been a two-point game. He was in so good a rhythm that after his last one, he turned to the crowd and yelled, ''I don't even got to look!''

The fifth-year player from Aurora, Nebraska, also had a season-high 16 rebounds for his eighth double-double in 10 games and conference-leading 14th.

''Last game in this building, last game probably in Nebraska in front of family and friends... Just a special feeling, especially when the group is as close as we are," Scheierman said.

Creighton (22-8, 13-6) avenged a 72-67 loss in Milwaukee on Dec. 30 and kept itself in position for the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament in two weeks. Coupled with its win over then-No. 1 UConn on Feb. 20, Creighton beat two top-five opponents in the same season for the first time.

Marquette (22-7, 13-5) lost for the first time in four games.

''Certainly, looking at it from their standpoint, their program, that's how you want a senior day to go for your seniors and departing guys,'' Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. ''I think from our standpoint, really proud of our guys' fight, connectivity, energy, resilience, stamina, belief.''

Kolek didn't play after leaving Wednesday's game against Providence with an injury to an oblique, an abdominal muscle, and Ighodaro was out because of illness. Chase Ross started in place of Kolek and Ben Gold in place of Ighodaro.

Smart said he didn't now how long Kolek would be out, and Creighton coach Greg McDermott offered best wishes.

''I pray to God that he's back on the floor soon,'' McDermott said. ''He's been such a good representative of our league and one of the best point guards in the country, and Marquette has had an incredible (two seasons) with him at the controls. You want to play against them at their best."

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 19 points and Trey Alexander added 18 points and 11 assists for the Bluejays, who honored their 1974 Sweet 16 team at halftime.

Kam Jones led the Golden Eagles with 23 points, David Joplin had 21 and Stevie Mitchell had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Creighton looked ready to put the game away midway through the second half when Scheierman stripped the ball from Jones and drove the length of the court for a layup to make it 60-50.

Marquette got within 67-65 before Scheierman got hot and led the Bluejays on a 20-8 game-ending run.

''Baylor's a big-time player,'' Creighton's Francisco Farabello said, ''and we know he's going to appear in those moments.''

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: With its two best players out, there was no shame losing a road game to Creighton. The Golden Eagles already have locked up a first-round bye in the conference tournament and can't finish lower than fourth.

Creighton: Scheierman continues to fuel the Bluejays. He had been quiet in the second half until his late flurry of 3s gave his team the cushion it needed to put away the game.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts No. 3 UConn on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles lost 81-53 to the Huskies two weeks ago.

Creighton: Visits Villanova on Saturday. The Bluejays lost 68-66 in overtime to the Wildcats Dec. 20.

