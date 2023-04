Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Laurent Brossoit, Golden Knights: The goaltender racked up 29 saves.

2. Jack Eichel, Golden Knights: The center had two assists.

3. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored the Wild's lone goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Regulation losses by the Wild in their last 22 games.

4 Points between the Wild and Golden Knights, who continue to lead the Western Conference.

12 Goals by Boldy in his past 11 games.