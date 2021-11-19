5 p.m. at Florida • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild returns to the road with 11 wins overall, tops in the Central Division. Six of those victories have come as the visitor, including two on the Wild's last three-game trip. After his career-high four-point effort on Thursday in the 7-2 rout of the Stars, LW Kirill Kaprizov became the Wild's lone points leader with 15. RW Mats Zuccarello is tied for second with 12 points after his three-point game vs. Dallas. C Ryan Hartman has a team-high five goals on the road.

Panthers update: Florida sits atop the NHL leaderboard with 27 points from a 12-2-3 start. At home, the Panthers are a perfect 9-0; going back to April 24, they're 13-0. The Panthers became just the fifth team in NHL history to score four-plus goals (including shootout-deciding tallies) in each of their first nine or more home games. G Sergei Bobrovsky is undefeated on home ice, going 5-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and .956 save percentage. Former Wild player, assistant coach and executive Andrew Brunette is 5-2-3 as interim head coach, taking over after Joel Quenneville resigned amid the fallout from an investigation into a sexual assault case involving the Chicago Blackhawks when Quenneville was their coach.