STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche: The captain had two goals and two assists.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center assisted on two goals.

3. Erik Johnson, Avalanche: The defenseman scored the game-winning goal and chipped in an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal by Ryan Hartman, who has a team-high four so far this season.

3 Shots by the Wild's Adam Beckman in his NHL debut.

200 Career points for Matt Dumba after assisting on Hartman's goal to became the third defenseman in Wild history to reach the plateau.