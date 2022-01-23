STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal with 38 seconds remaining in overtime.

2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger set up two goals, including Foligno's overtime finish.

3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger delivered the Wild's second game-tying goal in the third period.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Assists each for Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski, captain Jared Spurgeon and winger Mats Zuccarello.

5 Wild victories over the past six games.

13 Goals by the Wild at 6-on-5, which is tops in the NHL.