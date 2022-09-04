IMPACT PLAYER: Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox

No-hit the Twins until the final out of the game, collecting seven strikeouts with only two walks.

BY THE NUMBERS

21 Games through two seasons it took for Romy Gonzalez to nab his first career home run, a three-run shot off Aaron Sanchez in the fourth inning.

4 Games pitched by Nick Gordon this season. The utility player has given up seven runs after giving up a grand slam to Elvis Andrus.

6-6 The Twins' record vs. Chicago this year; they have lost six of seven after starting 5-0.