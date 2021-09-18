IMPACT PLAYER: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto

Bailey Ober thought the outfielder's fourth-inning swing produced a pop-up, but it carried over the left-field fence, a go-ahead three-run homer.

BY THE NUMBERS

661 Games it took Miguel Sano to reach 1,000 career strikeouts, the fastest in major league history.

19 Consecutive innings without issuing a walk by Ober, a streak broken up with two walks Saturday.

5 Walks, of the 19 Ober has issued this season, drawn by opponents' ninth-place hitters.

ON DECK

Jose Berrios, who won 59 games as a member of the Twins, will attempt to beat his former teammates for the first time.