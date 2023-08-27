Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Robbie Grossman, Rangers

The former Twins outfielder put the Rangers ahead with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth inning. He added a double in the second inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Extra-base hits from Max Kepler this month. He has six doubles and six home runs.

113 Career starts Max Scherzer has recorded at least 10 strikeouts, the third-most in MLB history. He struck out 10 in seven innings.

29 Mitch Garver career home runs at Target Field, which ranks 11th in the ballpark's history