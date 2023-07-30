Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

His second consecutive four-hit night includef another home run and three more RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Players who have had back-to-back four-hit games against the Twins, most recently Cleveland's Amed Rosario last September.

21 Consecutive starts by Bailey Ober in which he pitched in the fifth inning, a streak that ended when he lasted only four innings vs. the Royals.

.576 Max Kepler's slugging percentage since the All-Star break. He had a home run and a double Saturday.