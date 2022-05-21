IMPACT PLAYER: Luis Arraez, Twins
Singled the opposite way twice, each time driving in runs, and walked twice, too, scoring three runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Extra-base hits — eight doubles, three home runs — among Gary Sanchez's past 11 hits.
2 Sacrifice bunts by the Twins, the first game in Rocco Baldelli's managerial tenure with multiple sac bunts.
5 Victories, of Joe Ryan's seven in his career, against AL Central opponents.
ON DECK
Bailey Ober returns from the IL as the Twins go for a series sweep of the Royals.