IMPACT PLAYER

Bailey Ober, Twins

Eight strikeouts, no walks and no Orioles reached second base during the righthander's seven innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

29 Consecutive successful stolen bases, a Twins franchise record, until Michael A. Taylor was caught Saturday.

1 Oriole batters who coaxed Ober into a three-ball count.

4 Victories recorded in road parts by Ober, in 21 career starts.