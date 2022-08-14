IMPACT PLAYER: Taylor Ward, Angels

He hit the second walkoff of his career with a two-run homer off Emilio Pagan in the 11th inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

22 Consecutive plate appearances Max Kepler failed to reach base before his fifth-inning walk — the only time he has reached base since returning from a fractured oe Aug. 6.

0-for-7 Shohei Ohtani's luck at the plate against the Twins this series until his eighth-inning home run off Jhoan Duran.

2 Blown saves in three opportunities for Jorge Lopez since joining the Twins.