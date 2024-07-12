See more of the story

How bad was the storm? If Waffle House is closed, it may be time to panic. FEMA relies on Waffle House closures throughout the South to estimate the severity of a storm.

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, Houston residents are relying on the Whataburger fast-food app to see where the power is still out, because the local utility's power-restoration map was down.

Most hurricane deaths and injuries don't come during a storm but days or even weeks after it's over. Medical emergencies, infections, electrocution, exposure to deadly heat. Half a million residents may not have power until next week, in the midst of 105-degree heat indices.

A "thunder sandwich" is likely here Saturday: storms in the morning and a few severe storms by evening, with sticky sun sandwiched in between. Sunday looks sunnier and drier, but another outbreak of strong storms Monday marks the leading edge of cooler air. I see dry, comfortable 70s and low 80s from Tuesday into the weekend of July 20-21. One straight week of dry skies? I'm dubious but bring it on, please!