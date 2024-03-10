See more of the story

SATURDAY

ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY

CI DIVISION STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation semifinals

• Mankato 8, St. Cloud Area 7

• Maple Grove 13, South Suburban 10

Semifinals

• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 16, Stillwater 0

• NP/TCU/LSU/BP/J 8, Dakota United 2

Consolation final

• Maple Grove 10, Mankato 9

Third place

• Dakota United 12, Stillwater 7

Championship

• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 13, NP/TCU/LSH/BP/J 3


PI DIVISION STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation semifinals

• Maple Grove 12, South Suburban 3

• Mpls. South 6, St. Paul Humboldt 0

Semifinals

• Dakota United 5, Brainerd 4

• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 10, Rochester 5

Consolation final

• Maple Grove 7, Mpls. South 1

Third place

• Brainerd 7, Rochester 4

Championship

• Dakota United 5, Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 1

basketball • BOYS

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Farmington 69, Lakeville South 52

• Lakeville North 78, Roch. Century 71

Section 2 • semifinals

• Minnetonka 97, Prior Lake 74

• Shakopee 74, Waconia 51

Section 4 • semifinals

• Cretin-D.H. 79, St. Paul Central 68

• Tartan 72, East Ridge 69

Section 7 • semifinals

• Coon Rapids 82, Anoka 68

• Forest Lake 66, Andover 56

Section 8 • semifinals

• Rogers 96, Moorhead 83

• St. Michael-Albertville 63, Buffalo 51


CLASS 3A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Byron 65, Winona 45

• Stewartville 72, Faribault 42

Section 2 • semifinals

• Mankato East 87, Hutchinson 44

• New Ulm 69, Mankato West 62

Section 3 • semifinals

• Mpls. South 59, South St. Paul 53

• St. Thomas Acad. 82, Mpls. Roosevelt 69

Section 4 • semifinals

• Columbia Hghts. 72, St. Paul Johnson 67

• DeLaSalle 85, Mahtomedi 68

Section 6 • semifinals

• Benilde-St. Marg. 91, Richfield 72

• Orono 77, Delano 53


CLASS 2A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Cannon Falls 82, Caledonia 81

• Lake City 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

Section 3 • semifinals

• Morris/C-A 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 53

• Jackson Co. Cent. 59, Redwood Valley 46

Section 4 • quarterfinals

• Minnehaha Acad. 86, St. Croix Prep 45

• St. Agnes 84, St. Paul Humboldt 56

• St. Croix Lutheran 76, Nova Classical 47

• St. Paul Academy 65, Concordia Acad. 35

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Blake 81, Southwest Christian 66

• Breck 97, Jordan 61

• Holy Family 106, Maranatha Chr. 83

• Mpls. North 83, Rockford 63

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Albany 57, Melrose 50

• Annandale 89, Foley 58

• Osakis 57, Sauk Centre 53

• Specrum 77, Legacy Christian 66

Section 7 • quarterfinals

• Esko 84, Marshall 47

• Moose Lake/WR 64, Barnum 63

• Pequot Lakes 70, Pillager 37

• Staples-Motley 59, Crosby-Ironton 49

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• East Grand Forks 78, Barnesville 72

• Park Rapids 67, Hawley 57

• Pelican Rapids 57, Perham 45

• Wadena-DC 82, Dilworth-G-F 71


CLASS 1A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Blooming Prairie 74, Kingsland 72

• Goodhue 86, Fillmore Central 66

Section 3 • semifinals

• Cent. Minn. Chr. 72, Minneota 60

• Russell-T-R 64, Hills-BC 54

Section 4 • quarterfinals

• Avail Acad. 85, New Life Acad. 61

• CHOF 41, Trinity 39

• Heritage Chr. 80, Higher Ground 75

• West Lutheran 75, Liberty Classical 63

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Browerville 88, Verndale 48

• East Central 57, PACT 51

• Nevis 82, Walker-H-A 50

• Upsala 74, Braham 64

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Ada-Borup 82, Hillcrest Lutheran 62

• Belgrade-B-E 80, Brandon-Evansville 68

• Henning 49, Park Christian 45

• West Central Area 71, Border West 45

Section 7 • quarterfinals

• Carlton/Wrenshall 87, Hill City 61

• Cherry 97, North Woods 39

• Fond du Lac Ojibwe 74, Cromwell-Wright 59

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 70, Deer River 67

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Fertile-Beltrami 57, Sacred Heart 54

• Mahnomen-Waubun 84, Cass Lake-Bena 80

• Red Lake 94, Win-E-Mac 88

• Warren-A-O 66, Red Lake County 65

hockey • BOYS

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Edina 2, Chanhassen 1

Third place

• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Grand Rapids 3

Consolation final

• Centennial 3, Elk River/Zimmerman 2


CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Hermantown 1

Third place

• Warroad 4, Mahtomedi 1

Consolation final

• Orono 1, Northfield 0