See more of the story

SATURDAY

basketball • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical 91, LILA 71

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Dassel-Cokato 68, Howard Lake-W-W 49

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Armstrong 75, Bloom. Jefferson 64

• Austin 68, Northfield 59

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 72, Alexandria 45

• Big Lake 74, Bemidji 68

• Cherry 89, Blake 72

• Duluth East 74, Woodbury 57

• East Ridge 68, Onalaska (Wis.) 57

• Hope Academy 67, West Lutheran 62

• Legacy Christian 79, Hawley 63

• Mahtomedi 55, Burnsville 52

• Minnehaha Acad. 74, St. Cloud Tech 68

• Minnetonka 84, Brainerd 74

• Mound Westonka 80, St. Francis 70

• Mpls. North 85, Cooper 75

• Mpls. South 89, Park of C.G. 68

• Mpls. Washburn 73, Holy Family 41

• North Branch 86, Rock Ridge 78

• Osseo 57, Minneapolis Southwest 56

• Roseville 79, St. Paul Highland Park 58

• St. Paul Central 97, Bayfield (Wis.) 42

• Waconia 80, Eastview 68

• Winona 86, Red Wing 77

MINNESOTA

• Crosby-Ironton 86, Two Harbors 65

• Duluth Denfeld 64, Grand Rapids 56

• Fairmont 51, Rochester Lourdes 30

• Fertile-Beltrami 61, Nevis 58

• Henning 63, Ada-Borup 61, OT

• Hermantown 90, Hibbing 73

• Moorhead 105, Sauk Rapids-Rice 103

• Northland 76, Ely 38

• Owatonna 73, Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 71

• Park Christian 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 45

• Red Lake 87, Fond du Lac 79

• Rochester Century 56, Rochester Mayo 37

• Rochester John Marshall 71, Faribault 53

• Sleepy Eye 71, Cleveland 41

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 79, Madelia 50

• Superior (Wis.) 68, Proctor 35

• Wadena-Deer Creek 80, Sebeka 35

basketball • GIRLS

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Dassel-Cokato 67, Howard Lake-W-W 21

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 72, St. Paul Humboldt 29

• Benilde-St. Marg. 74, Stewartville 48

• CHOF 57, Minneapolis Edison 12

• Cooper 72, Minneapolis North 46

• Minnetonka 82, DeLaSalle 57

• St. Peter 81, Mahtomedi 80, OT

• Wayzata 58, Roseville 56

• White Bear Lake 61, Spring Lake Park 45

• Willmar 59, Mound Westonka 24

• Winona 86, Red Wing 77

• Woodbury 49, Duluth East 40

MINNESOTA

• Brainerd 50, Detroit Lakes 47

• Byron 70, New Ulm 67

• East Grand Forks 83, Warroad 43

• Hermantown 72, Crookston 40

• International Falls 72, Two Harbors 57

• Lake Crystal-WM 57, Mankato Loyola 21

• New London-Spicer 84, Crosby-Ironton 60

• Park Christian 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 45

• Perham 67, Holdingford 57

• Red Lake 73, Fond du Lac 56

• Rochester Lourdes 62, Fairmont 39

• Rochester John Marshall 67, Faribault 45

• Rochester Mayo 81, Rochester Century 47

• Rock Ridge 84, Thief River Falls 44

Tri-City United 68, Medford 19

• Wadena-Deer Creek 80, Sebeka 35

• Winona Cotter 74, Hayfield 68

hockey • BOYS

LAKE

• Eden Prairie 6, St. Michael-Alb. 0

• Edina 3, Buffalo 2

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 11, Simley 1

• Mahtomedi 3, Hastings 2

METRO WEST

• Chanhassen 7, Chaska 0

• New Prague 5, Waconia 4, OT

• St. Louis Park 3, Orono 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 6, Totino-Grace 1

• Centennial 5, Blaine 1

• Elk River/Zimm. 7, Champlin Park 2

• Spring Lake Park 7, Anoka 3

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 4, Lakeville North 2

• Eastview 3, Apple Valley/Burnsville 2

• Shakopee 10, Farmington 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Forest Lake 5, Roseville 3

• Park of C.G. 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

• Stillwater 7, East Ridge 0

• White Bear Lake 4, Woodbury 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea 1, Red Wing 0

• Alexandria 4, Holy Angels 3

• Coon Rapids 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3

• Detroit Lakes 4, Princeton 1

• Irondale 3, Hopkins 2

• Lake of the Woods 8, St. Paul Johnson 1

• Minnetonka 6, Duluth East 3

• Northfield 4, Owatonna 3

• River Falls (Wis.) 3, St. Paul Academy 2

• Rock Ridge 6, Mound Westonka 2

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, Northern Edge 0

• Two Rivers 4, Rochester Lourdes 1

MINNESOTA

• Bagley/Fosston 4, Breckenridge 1

• Faribault 3, Windom 2

• Moorhead 4, Grand Rapids 2

• Proctor 4, Little Falls 1

• Rochester Century/JM 5, Rochester Mayo 0

hockey • GIRLS

LAKE

• Edina 7, Buffalo 0

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Marg. 10, New Prague 0

• Bloom. Jefferson 2, Chaska/Chan. 0

• Holy Angels 5, Orono 4

• Minneapolis 6, Waconia 2

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 7, Eastview 2

• Lakeville North 7, Eagan 1

• Lakeville South 1, Rosemount 0

• Shakopee 3, Farmington 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• Roseville/Mahtomedi 3, Cretin-D.H. 0

• Stillwater 5, Mounds View/Irondale 0

• White Bear Lake 4, East Ridge 2

• Woodbury 7, Park of Cottage Grove 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 6, Hill-Murray 2

• Centennial/SpLP 6, Prior Lake 0

• Cloquet/E/C 5, Northern Tier 2

• Delano/Rockford 10, Visitation 0

• Gentry Acad. 6, Fargo North (N.D.) 0

• Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Elk River 1

• Hastings 1, Blaine 0

• Mankato East 6, St. Paul/Two Rivers 1

• Maple Grove 3, Holy Family 0

• North Shore 6, Princeton/BL/B 0

• North Wright Co. 3, Blake 2, OT

• Northfield 7, Owatonna 3

• Proctor/Hermantown 2, Breck 1

• St. Cloud 5, Anoka 2

MINNESOTA

• Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Northern Lakes 2

• Prairie Centre 4, International Falls 2

• Rochester Century/JM 3, Winona 0

• Warroad 2, Fergus Falls 1

nordic skiing • BOYS

LOPPET INVITATIONAL

At Theodore Wirth Park

• St. Louis Park 333, Mpls. South/Roosevelt 325, Eden Prairie 323, Rogers 313, St. Paul Central 294, Irondale 273, Scott West 272, Edina 261, St. Paul Highland Park 237, Minnetonka 235, Northfield 211, Elk River/Zimmerman 209, Eagan 188, Two Rivers 163, Rosemount/Apple Valley/Eastview 160, Lakeville 160.

Individual winners

• Classic: AJ Back, Rogers, 14:37.56.

• Skate: Cai Hallstrom, Mpls. South/Roosevelt, 12:20.74.

• Skate relay: Thomas Shope/Nolan Crump, St. Louis Park, 12:05.43.

nordic skiing • GIRLS

LOPPET INVITATIONAL

At Theodore Wirth Park

• St. Louis Park 340, St. Paul Highland Park 330, Eden Prairie 304, Elk River/Zimmerman 301, Mpls. South/Roosevelt 299, Eastview/Rosemount 295, Edina 288, Minnetonka 262, Irondale 266, Scott West 219, Northfield 212, St. Paul Central 195, Eagan 192, Two Rivers 188, Lakeville 181.

Individual winners

• Classic: Jersey Miller, St. Louis Park, 16:06.02.

• Skate: Hanna Koch, St. Paul Highland Park, 14:10.06.

• Skate relay: Ayelel Meyen/Kaylee Crump, St. Louis Park, 15:27.08.

SWIMMING • boys

SECTION TRUE TEAM

Class 2A • Section 1

• Lakeville South 1113.5, Rochester Mayo 1053, Rochester Century 857, Lakeville North 846.5, New Prague 737, Farmington 629, Owatonna 590

Class 2A • Section 2

• Minnetonka 1634, Chaska/Chanhassen 1334, Prior Lake 1280, Waconia 1176, Shakopee 825, Bloomington Jefferson 673, Burnsville 423, Eden Prairie 49

Class 2A • Section 3

• Eagan 1019, East Ridge 913, Rosemount 688, Two Rivers 628, Park of Cottage Grove 583, Apple Valley 490

Class 2A • Section 4

• Woodbury 929, Mounds View 908, Stillwater 801, St. Paul Central 670, White Bear Lake 497, Roseville 426

Class 2A • Section 5

• Wayzata 1670, Maple Grove 1168, Irondale 1038, Champlin Park 979, Spring Lake Park 739, Armstrong/Cooper 645, Osseo 640.5, Park Center 491.5, Champlin Park 48

Class 2A • Section 6

• Edina 1103, Hopkins 687, Mpls. South/Washburn/Roosevelt 619, St. Paul Highland Park 597, St. Louis Park 534, Cretin-Derham Hall 511

Class 2A • Section 7

• Duluth 1346.5, Andover 1267, Centennial 1237.5, Anoka 972, Blaine 835, Forest Lake 768, Coon Rapids 739, Cambridge-Isanti 527

Class 2A • Section 8

• Brainerd 1300, Elk River 1193, Sartell-St. Stephen 1146, St. Michael-Albertville 967, Buffalo/Maple Lake 944, Sauk Rapids-Rice 833, Moorhead 783, St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker 535

Class 1A • Section 1

• Northfield 1322, Mankato East 987.5, Winona 925, Simley 837, Faribault 571.5, Austin 563, Mankato West 546

Class 1A • Section 2

• Orono 965, Breck/Blake 964, Benilde-St. Margaret's 744, St. Anthony 667, Bloomington Kennedy 367.5, Mound Westonka 259.5

Class 1A • Section 3

• Delano/Watertown-Mayer 1322, Monticello 1203, Hutchinson 1162.5, Montevideo 1040, Princeton 836.5, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 808, St. Cloud Apollo 667, Willmar 644

Class 1A • Section 4

• St. Thomas Academy 558, North St. Paul 238, Fridley 227

Class 1A • Section 5

• Melrose/Sauk Centre 1290, Alexandria 1194, Fergus Falls 963, Detroit Lakes 909, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 448, Park Rapids 410, Thief River Falls 298

Class 1A • Section 6

• Grand Rapids 1433.5, Mesabi East 977.5, Rock Ridge 751, International Falls 604, Proctor 581, Chisholm 424

wrestling

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE INVITE

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 156, St. Thomas Academy 149, Lake City 114, Eau Claire North (Wis.) 111, La Crosse Logan (Wis.) 74, Wabasha-Kellogg 54, Winona 38, La Crescent 24.