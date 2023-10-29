See more of the story

saturday

FOOTBALL

CLASS 5A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Northfield 24, New Prague 21

• Owatonna 33, Roch. John Marshall 7

Section 2 • semifinals

• Chanhassen 36, Waconia 6

• Mankato West 17, Chaska 6

Section 3 • semifinals

• Bloom. Jefferson 17, Apple Valley 13

• St. Thomas Academy 47, Two Rivers 14

Section 4 • semifinals

• Cretin-D.H. 49, St. Paul Central 17

• Mahtomedi 47, Tartan 14

Section 5 • semifinals

• Armstrong 63, St. Louis Park 12

• Cooper 47, Washburn 26

Section 6 • semifinals

• Monticello 28, Spring Lake Park 24

• Rogers 25, Park Center 0

Section 7 • semifinals

• Andover 84, Cambridge-Isanti 28

• Elk River 38, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35

Section 8 • semifinals

• Alexandria 39, Bemidji 0

• Brainerd 42, Moorhead 21

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Byron 21, Winona 17

• Kasson-Mantorville 35, Faribault 0

Section 2 • semifinals

• Hutchinson 52, New Ulm 14

• Marshall 21, Willmar 7

Section 3 • semifinals

• Chisago Lakes 31, Simley 7

• Hill-Murray 51, St. Paul Johnson 0

Section 4 • semifinals

• St. Anthony 13, Mpls. Henry 6

• Totino-Grace 46, Fridley 19

Section 5 • semifinals

• Benilde-St. Marg. 65, Mpls. South 0

• Holy Angels 45, DeLaSalle 8

Section 6 • semifinals

• Delano 31, Mound Westonka 13

• Orono 37, Providence Academy 15

Section 7 • semifinals

• Hermantown 10, Duluth Denfeld 6

• North Branch 28, Grand Rapids 0

Section 8 • semifinals

• Becker 45, Princeton 6

• Rocori 30, Detroit Lakes 28

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Roch. Lourdes 38, La Crescent 14

• Stewartville 42, Lake City 14

Section 2 • semifinals

• Dassel-Cokato 27, Rockford 14

• Litchfield 47, Glencoe-Silver Lake 16

Section 3 • semifinals

• Fairmont 32, Luverne 0

• Waseca 21, Jordan 7

Section 4 • semifinals

• Holy Family 35, St. Croix Lutheran 28

• Mpls. North 41, Breck 0

Section 5 • semifinals

• Annandale 48, St. Cloud Cathedral 8

• Foley 49, Mora 14

Section 6 • semifinals

• Albany 28, Montevideo 0

• New London-Spicer 48, Sauk Centre 14

Section 7 semifinals

• Esko 56, Pierz 8

• Pequot Lakes 21, Two Harbors 15, OT

Section 8 semifinals

• Dilworth-G-F 21, East Grand Forks 7

• Morris/C-A 32, Perham 8

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • semifinals

• Maple River 21, Blue Earth Area 0

• Triton 40, St Clair-Loyola 16

Section 3 semifinals

• Jackson Co. Central 55, Minn. Valley Luth. 13

• Redwood Valley 49, Windom 20

Section 4 • semifinals

• Cannon Falls 52, Norwood YA 30

• St. Agnes 42, Randolph 6

Section 5 semifinals

• Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Royalton 6

• Holdingford 34, Kimball 26

Section 6 semifinals

• Osakis 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

• Staples-Motley 24, Pillager 14

Section 7 semifinals

• Barnum 41, Aitkin 0

• Moose Lake/WR 28, Mesabi East 14

Section 8 semifinals

• Barnesville 48, Frazee 0

• Pelican Rapids 50, Park Rapids 21

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Fillmore Central 24, Goodhue 17

• Kenyon-Wana. 22, Bethlehem Acad. 18

Section 2 • semifinals

• Lester Prairie 22, Gibbon-F-W 0

• Mayer Lutheran 42, United So. Central 0

Section 3 • semifinals

• Sleepy Eye 40, Adrian 16

• Springfield 50, Tracy-M-B 14

Section 4 semifinals

• Belgrade-B-E 60, Atwater-C-GC 8

• Upsala-Swanville 24, Browerville/EV 14

Section 5 semifinals

• BOLD 40, Dawson-Boyd 7

• Minneota 39, Canby 6

Section 6 semifinals

• New York Mills 26, Breckenridge 18

• Parkers Prairie 47, Lake Park-Aud. 22

Section 7 semifinals

• Braham 43, Mille Lacs 0

• Deer River 34, Chisholm 0

Section 8 semifinals

• Ada-Borup West 38, Red Lake County 15

• Mahnomen-Waubun 11, Polk Co. West 8

9-MAN

Section 1 semifinals

• Kingsland 45, Houston 28

• Spring Grove 27, Le Roy-Ostrander 20

Section 2 semifinals

• Cedar Mountain 32, New Ulm Cath. 14

• Red Rock Central 20, Renville Co. West 6

Section 3 semifinals

• Edgerton 56, Mtn. Lake Area 16

• Hills-BC 28, Alden-Conger/G-E 0

Section 4 semifinals

• Border West 14, Underwood 6

• Ottertail Central 52, Hancock 24

Section 5 semifinals

• Nevis 53, Verndale 8

• Ogilvie 44, Cromwell 14

Section 6 semifinals

• Clearbrook-Gonvick 28, Park Christian 6

• Fertile-Beltrami 50, Blackduck 18

Section 7 semifinals

• Cherry 52, Littlefork-Big Falls 12

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 40, Cook County 0

Section 8 semifinals

• Goodridge/G-G 37, Win-E-Mac 12

• Stephen-Argyle 32, Kittson Central 26

SWIMMING • GIRLS

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 487, Johnson/Como Park 391, Highland Park/SPA 389, Humboldt/Washington 268, Harding 28

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Edina def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23

• Mpls. Southwest def. Bloom. Jefferson, 3-1

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Bemidji def. St. Michael-Albertville, 27-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-11

• Moorhead def. Buffalo, 25-17, 25-15, 28-26

• Rogers def. Elk River, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

• Sartell def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-10, 25-21, 25-20

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • quarterfinals

• Concordia Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-18, 25-19, 25-11

• Minnehaha Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15

• Nova Classical def. St. Paul Academy, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12

• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 25-10, 20-25, 25-18