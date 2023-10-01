SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albany 21, Howard Lake-W-W 2
• Andover 49, Spring Lake Park 14
• Anoka 33, Coon Rapids 27
• Benilde-St. Marg. 27, SPA/MA/B 14
• Bloom. Jefferson 17, St. Louis Park 7
• Buffalo 21, Roseville 12
• Chaska 42, Northfield 0
• Columbia Hgts. 20, Academy Force 14
• Delano 52, Providence Academy 23
• Eden Prairie 39, Wayzata 7
• Gibbon-F-W 14, Mayer Lutheran 13
• Litchfield 14, Dassel-Cokato 13
• Maple Grove 55, Blaine 21
• Mpls. Southwest 20, Bloom. Kennedy 13
• Norwood YA 14, Lester Prairie 12
• Orono 47, Mound Westonka 28
• Park of C.G. 48, Hopkins 14
• Richfield 35, St. Paul Johnson 13
• Rogers 28, Monticello 14
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 30, Elk River 28
• Simley 35, South St. Paul 12
• St. Agnes 42, Concordia Academy 0
• St. Cloud Apollo 44, Spectrum 18
• St.P. Central 40, St.P. Hard./Humb. 27
• Totino-Grace 28, Holy Angels 14
• Waconia 35, Mankato East 7
• White Bear Lake 42, East Ridge 29
MINNESOTA
• Foley 48, Milaca 17
• HL-O/Fulda 53, Nicollet 14
• Martin Co. West 28, Wabasso 6
• Minneota 56, MACCRAY 0
• Montevideo 64, Sauk Centre 28
• Park Christian 56, Badger-G-MR 14
• Pine Island 42, Plainview-E-M 27
• Rocori 24, Willmar 0
• Yellow Med. East 43, Lakeview 16
SOCCER • BOYS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• St. Paul Academy 2, Blake 1
LAKE
• Wayzata 1, St. Michael-Albertville 0
METRO WEST
• Orono 3, Chaska 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck 2, Rochester Lourdes 0
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 1, Hiawatha Coll. 1, tie
• Delano 3, Duluth Denfeld 1
• Duluth East 4, Anoka 2
• Eden Prairie 1, Holy Family 1, tie
• Edina 2, Shakopee 0
• Elk River 2, Buffalo 1
• Grand Rapids 1, Princeton 0
• Holy Angels 5, Minnehaha Academy 1
• Irondale 2, Tartan 1
• Minnetonka 6, Blaine 0
• Mounds Park Acad. 2, Legacy Chr. 1
• Mpls. Washburn 1, Champlin Park 0
• Park of C.G. 4, Hastings 1
• PI/Z-M 10, East Central Prairie 0
• Rogers 4, Monticello 0
• Roseville 5, St. Thomas Academy 2
• St. Croix Prep 3, St. Cloud Apollo 0
• St. Paul Washington 5, Nova Classical 1
• SW Christian 1, Waconia 1, tie
• Woodbury 2, Hill-Murray 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 3, St. Paul Academy 2
LAKE
• Wayzata 6, St. Michael-Albertville 1
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 4, New Prague 0
• Chaska 2, Orono 2, tie
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Osseo 2, Armstrong/Cooper 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloomington Kennedy 7, Park Center 0
• Breck 3, Rochester Lourdes 0
• Champlin Park 1, Eden Prairie 0
• Concordia Acad. 3, Heritage Christian 1
• Coon Rapids 4, Cambridge-Isanti 2
• Duluth Denfeld 2, Tartan 1
• Edina 7, Shakopee 0
• Forest Lake 2, North Branch 2
• Hastings 2, Park of C.G. 2
• Hill-Murray 2, Cretin-D.H. 1
• Holy Angels 2, Totino-Grace 0
• Jordan 7, Worthington 0
• Lakeville North 0, Stillwater 0, tie
• Legacy Chr. 4, Mounds Park Acad. 0
• Maple Grove 1, Woodbury 1, tie
• Mpls. Roosevelt 5, Hiawatha Coll. 0
• Mpls. Southwest 2, Mounds View 0
• North St. Paul 3, St. Paul Johnson 3, tie
• Providence Acad. 7, Holy Family 2
• Red Wing 3, Lake City 1
• Rockford 4, Fridley 1
• St. Anthony 4, Irondale 1
• St. Charles 3, Minnehaha Acad. 0
• St. Paul Central 3, Simley 1
• Tri-City United 2, Fairmont 1
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Highland Park, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 27-25
• Mounds Park Academy def. St. Agnes, 22-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-6
MINNESOTA
• Marshall def. Brookings (S.D.), 25-12, 25-17, 25-15
• Moorhead def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
BARNESVILLE INVITE
• Barnesville def. Frazee, 25-16, 16-25, 15-12
• Barnesville def. New York Mills, 25-23, 25-15
• Barnesville def. Win-E-Mac, 25-10, 25-16
• Breckenridge def. Battle Lake, 25-16, 25-22
• Breckenridge def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-20, 25-15
• Breckenridge def. Frazee, 25-20, 22-25, 15-6
• Breckenridge def. Menahga, 25-18, 25-17
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Barnesville, 25-10, 30-28
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Win-E-Mac, 25-12, 25-13
• Frazee def. Battle Lake, 25-18, 25-15
• Frazee def. Menahga, 25-18, 25-13
• Menahga def. Battle Lake, 25-12, 25-20
• New York Mills def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-16, 23-25, 15-5
• New York Mills def. Menahga, 25-13, 23-25, 18-16
• New York Mills def. Win-E-Mac, 25-19, 25-5
BERTHA-HEWITT INVITE
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Hancock, 25-19, 25-22
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Swanville, 25-22, 25-15
• Blake def. Swanville, 25-19, 11-25, 15-10
• Hancock def. Swanville, 26-24, 11-25
• Hancock def. Upsala, 29-27, 29-27
• Murray County Central def. Bertha-Hewitt, 20-25, 25-13
• Murray County Central def. Hancock, 25-18, 25-22
• Murray County Central def. Pillager, 18-25, 25-22, 16-14
• Parkers Prairie def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-20, 25-23
• Parkers Prairie def. Blake, 25-13, 25-19
• Parkers Prairie def. Murray County Central, 25-23, 25-16
• Parkers Prairie def. Pillager, 25-9, 25-16
• Parkers Prairie def. Upsala, 26-24, 25-18
• Pillager def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-21, 25-21
• Pillager def. Blake, 27-25, 25-15
• Pillager def. Upsala, 25-23, 25-18
• Upsala def. Blake, 17-25, 25-19
CHANHASSEN INVITE
• Chanhassen def. Cretin-D.H., 25-18, 25-13
• Edina def. Forest Lake, 25-13, 16-25, 15-10
• Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-18
• Minnetonka def. Cretin-D.H., 25-12, 25-22
• Osseo def. Shakopee, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11
• Rochester Mayo def. Osseo, 25-15, 23-25, 18-16
• Rochester Mayo def. Shakopee, 25-12, 25-14
• Rosemount def. Edina, 25-12, 20-25, 15-11
• Rosemount def. Forest Lake, 26-28, 25-14, 15-13
CHISAGO LAKES INVITE
• Blaine def. International Falls, 25-23, 25-23
• Chisago Lakes def. International Falls, 21-25, 25-19, 15-4
• Holy Angels def. Blaine, 25-11, 25-12
• Holy Angels def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-12, 25-17
• Holy Angels def. Mahtomedi, 25-17, 25-9
• Holy Angels def. Pine City, 25-18, 25-9
• Int. Falls def. St.P. Johnson, 25-11, 25-18
• Mahtomedi def. Int. Falls, 25-23, 25-16
MORA TOURNAMENT
• Becker def. Mora, 25-18, 25-23
• Becker def. Braham, 25-14, 25-23
• Cloquet def. Becker, 25-16, 25-23
• Princeton def. Mora, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12
• Princeton def. Carlton/Wrenshall, 25-23, 25-15
• Princeton def. Mille Lacs, 27-25, 21-25, 15-8
NICOLLET TOURNAMENT
• Cedar Mountain def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-11, 25-19
• Cedar Mountain def. Mankato Loyola, 25-9, 25-18
• Cedar Mountain def. United South Central, 25-19, 25-16
• ML/GHEC/T def. Cedar Mountain, 25-22, 25-19
PARK OF C.G. TOURNEY
• Anoka def. Faribault, 25-20, 25-17
• Anoka def. Park of C.G., 25-21, 25-16
• Anoka def. Red Wing, 25-19, 27-25
• Anoka def. Two Rivers, 25-16, 25-20
• Coon Rapids def. South St. Paul, 25-23, 26-24
• Coon Rapids def. Cooper, 25-14, 25-11
• Faribault def. South St. Paul, 25-8, 25-27, 15-6
• Faribault def. Coon Rapids, 13-25, 25-19, 16-14
• Math & Science def. Cooper, 25-18, 25-23
• Park of C.G. def. Math & Science, 25-10, 25-8
• Park of C.G. def. Cooper, 25-10, 25-6
• Red Wing def. Faribault, 25-20, 20-25, 15-13
• South St. Paul def. Cooper, 25-18, 25-14
• Two Rivers def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-18
• Visitation def. South St. Paul, 22-25, 25-16, 15-9
• Visitation def. Two Rivers, 16-25, 25-23, 15-7
ROCHESTER CENTURY INVITE
• Alden-Conger def. Tartan, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11
• Mankato West def. Tartan, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11
• Rochester Century def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-15, 25-16
• Rogers def. Alden-Conger, 25-23, 25-12
• Rogers def. Hayfield, 25-13, 25-20
• Rogers def. Mankato West, 25-18, 18-25, 15-12
• Rogers def. Sartell, 25-23, 25-21
• St. Peter def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-17, 25-22
• Tartan def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-9, 25-18
• Watertown-Mayer def. Dover-Eyota, 19-25, 25-15, 15-11
ST. LOUIS PARK INVITE
Pool play
• Irondale def. Mpls. Henry, 25-8, 25-14
• Irondale def. Mpls. South, 25-14, 25-19
• Jordan def. Fridley, 25-4, 25-23
• Jordan def. Irondale, 25-23, 25-22
• Jordan def. Mpls. Henry, 25-9, 25-9
• Mpls. South def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-20
• St. Louis Park def. Mpls. Henry, 25-4, 25-7
• St. Louis Park def. Mpls. South, 25-16, 25-13
• St. Louis Park def. Fridley, 25-11, 25-9
Fifth place
• Fridley def. Mpls. Henry, 25-14, 25-13
Third place
• Irondale def. Mpls. South, 25-9, 25-12
Championship
• St. Louis Park def. Jordan, 18-25, 25-12, 15-10
TRI-CITY UNITED TOURNEY
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Lester Prairie, 25-16, 25-8
• New Richland-H-E-G def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 26-24, 19-25