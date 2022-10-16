The Woodbury boys' soccer team advanced to the Class 3A, Section 4 final with a 3-0 victory over third-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday.

The second-seeded Royals did all their scoring in the second half. Isaac Fearing scored on a header off a corner kick pass from Elijah Fearing. Elijah added another assist later in the game. Xander Anderson extended the Royals lead to 2-0 on a penalty kick. Gianluca Jones sealed the victory with a goal in the final minutes.

In the other Class 3A, Section 4 semifinal game, top-seeded Stillwater needed penalty kicks to defeat fifth-seeded St. Paul Central 2-1. The Ponies outscored the Minutemen 2-0 on penalty kicks.

In other section semifinal games:

Class 3A, Section 6: Joe Highfield and Ben Eisinger scored to lead top-seeded Wayzata past fourth-seeded Minneapolis Southwest 2-1 in overtime. Jackson Widman and Callum Campbell-Sulter had assists for the Trojans … Third-seeded Minneapolis Washburn knocked off second-seeded Armstrong 3-1.

Class 1A, Section 3: Top-seeded St. Paul Academy shutout fourth-seeded St. Croix Lutheran 4-0. Cooper Bollinger-Danielson had two goals and one assist in the second half to help the Spartans pull away. Yash Kshirsagar had two assists and one goal and Finn Sullivan scored a goal for the Spartans … Jonathan Karpenko scored two goals to lead second-seeded Minnehaha Academy past third-seeded Hiawatha Collegiate 2-1.

Class 1A, Section 6: Jake Bettin scored three goals to lead second-seeded Southwest Christian past third-seeded Providence Academy. Muluken Kamm had a goal and two assists for the Stars … Fifth-seeded Watertown-Mayer upset top-seeded Holy Family 1-0.

Girls' soccer

Class 2A, Section 3: Audrey Garton scored two goals to lead top-seeded Holy Angels past fourth-seeded Simley 3-0. Ellen Neuharth had one goal and one assist and Chloe Sandness made four saves for the Stars … Sydney Potter made eight saves to lead second-seeded Two Rivers past third-seeded Bloomington Kennedy 2-0.

Class 1A, Section 3: Berit Parten scored four goals and added five assists to lead top-seeded Minnehaha Academy past fourth-seeded Twin Cities Academy 9-0. Greta Carlson had three goals and one assist, Gabrielle Wamre had one goal and one assist and Gretchen Rieke had a goal for the Redhawks. … Lindsay Browne made five saves to help second-seeded St. Paul Academy to a 5-0 victory over third-seeded St. Croix Lutheran. Sawyer Bollinger-Danielson and Clare Ryan Bradley scored a goal each for the Spartans.