GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center scored shorthanded and set up another shorthanded tally in 20 seconds during the first period.

2. Sam Steel, Wild: The center also had a shorthanded goal and had an assist.

3. Gustav Nyquist, Wild: The winger set up two goals in his Wild debut.

BY THE NUMBERS

37 Saves by Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson, who's 10-1-5 over his last 16 starts.

100 Points for the Wild, the sixth time they've hit triple digits in franchise history.

110 Goals for captain Jared Spurgeon to tie Nino Niederreiter for the eighth-most in franchise history.