Jake Fisher scored two goals and added an assist to lead Class 2A, No. 10 Cretin-Derham Hall past White Bear Lake 3-2 in boys hockey on Saturday at TCO Sports Garden.

Fisher gave the Raiders the lead at 2-1 on a shorthanded rush. The Raiders got an odd-man rush on a set play off a faceoff. Fisher scored the winning goal 1:27 after the Bears tied the score. The senior one-timed a pass from freshman Max Anderson into an open net on the backdoor. Anderson and Colton Jamieson assisted on both goals.

Aiden Welch got the Bears on the board first with 8:02 left in the first period. Nolan Roed scored a shorthanded goal on a wrist shot from just above the top of the circles with 6:34 left in the third period to tie the score at 2-2.

Anderson got the Raiders on the board 3:37 into the second period by knocking a loose puck into the net.

Marco Cerise made 23 saves for the Raiders and Leo Gabriel had 31 for the Bears.

Delano 3, Minneapolis 2: Drew Dorsey made 26 saves to help the Class 1A, No. 10 Tigers hold off visiting Minneapolis. Teague Collings had a goal and an assist and Will Brown and Cooper Nielsen scored a goal each for the Tigers. Joel Hanson and Cody Keller scored for Minneapolis.

Lakeville South 6, Shakopee 4: Colton Kunkel broke a 4-4 tie with 46 seconds left to give the Panthers the victory over the host Sabers. Tate Pritchard had two goals and an assist, Aidan Willis had one goal and three assists, Tyler Lafferty had three assists, Ashton Dahms had a goal and an assist and Ryder Patterson had a goal for the Panthers. Jackson Vogel scored two goals, Cooper Simpson had a goal and two assists and Nate Pederson had a goal for the Sabers.

Eden Prairie 2, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0: Isaiah Paulnock made 20 saves to lead the Eagles past the host Red Knights. Teddy Townsend and Cole Saterdalen scored a goal each for the Eagles. Mason McElroy made 23 saves for the Red Knights.

Chisago Lakes 5, Pine City 4 (OT): Cullen Dorcas scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Wildcats the victory over the visiting Dragons. Nik Jinks had two goals and an assist, Griffen Perrault had two assists, Jack Bakken and Brock Thompson had a goal each and Jack Hanson had 28 saves for the Wildcats. Ryder Youngbauer had two goals and an assist, McCoy Leger had a goal and two assists, McCall Leger had a goal and an assist and Oscar Gribauval had 30 saves for the Dragons.

Hopkins 1, Osseo 0: Weston Schenkelberg scored 6:12 into the third period to break a scoreless tie and give the Royals the victory over the host Orioles. Carson Hauger made 23 saves for the Royals.

Gentry Academy 3, Blake 2: Max Vonklinggraeff scored with 27 seconds left for his second goal of the game to give the Stars the victory over the visiting Bears. Ryder Betzold had two assists, Reese Shaw had a goal and Anthony Zolezzi made 25 saves for the Stars. Jonah Spaeth made 33 saves and Oliver Duininck and Grant Matushak scored for the Bears.

Girls hockey

Hill-Murray 4, Maple Grove 1: Chloe Boreen, Emily Pohl and Kasey Senden scored goals to help the Class 2A, No. 2 Pioneers pull away from the host Class 2A, No. 6 Crimson. Boreen sealed the victory in the third period. Ella Olson cut into the Crimson's deficit with a goal 1:49 into the third period. Ellah House had three assists and Grace Zahn had 28 saves for the Pioneers. Dani Strom had 29 saves for the Crimson.

Blake 3, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 1: Janie McGawn stopped 45 shots to lead the Bears' upset of the Class 2A, No. 9 Cougars. Ani Fagley, Sam Broz and Samantha Negaard scored for the Bears. Teagan Kulenkamp scored a goal and Kaitlin Groess made 20 saves for the Cougars.

Edina 1, North Wright County 1 (OT): Jadyn Weiser made 39 saves help the River Hawks eke out a tie against the visiting Class 2A, No. 5 Hornets. Whitney Horton got the Hornets on the board in the second period. Ali Schaefer tied the score 4:16 into the third period.

Elk River/Zimmerman 2, Rogers 1 (OT): Andi Huselid scored 5:46 into overtime to give the Elks the victory over the visiting Royals. Lauren Barnacle got the Royals on the board first 4:16 into the second period. Abby Hansberger tied the score 35 seconds later for the Elks. Lauren Larson made 54 saves for the Royals and Abby Huselid had 31 for the Elks.

Lakeville North 1, Prior Lake 0 (OT): Greta Smith scored 1:19 into overtime to give the Panthers the victory over the visiting Lakers. Olivia Hansen made 23 saves for the Lakers.

Boys basketball

St. Paul Johnson 61, Minnehaha Academy 60: Kenny Turner made a reverse layup with 5.5 seconds left to give the Governors the upset victory over the visiting Class 2A, No. 8 Redhawks. Turner led the Governors with 21 points, Dhamani Tucker had 15 and Jay Tinsley had 13. Jerome Williams led the Redhawks with 20 points and Lorenzo Levy had 15.

Cambridge-Isanti 82, Forest Lake 78: John Troolin scored 27 points to lead the Bluejackets past the host Rangers. Elias Dee had 19 points, Kobe Karels had 15 and Caleb Ludwig had 13 for the Bluejackets. Braedan Turk led the Rangers with 23 points, Owen Waldock had 14 and Nolan Dumonceaux had 10.