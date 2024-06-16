Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CANTERBURY PARK

1 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

1 • Street Warrior (Gallardo) 7.20 2.80 2.60

3 • Mach Two (Fuentes) 2.20 2.20

4 • My Boy Bomber (Carmona) 4.00

Time: 1:11.03. Exacta: 1-3, $5.60. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $13.65. Superfecta: 1-3-4-6, $11.84.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 0-1 (.000). Totals: 22-73 (.301). Lock of the day: 5-10 (.500).

*Note* The jockey colony elected to not ride past Race 1 because of poor track conditions following afternoon rains. The main track was listed as sloppy.