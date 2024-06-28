On Saturday the Mississippi River will crest in St. Paul at about 21 feet, the seventh-highest crest on record. That's still nearly 5 feet below the record crest of 26 feet on April 16, 1965. There hasn't been a Top 7 crest in St. Paul after May 20, so, yes, this is coming much later than usual.

It may have something to do with last week's record rains (two month's worth in less than two days) over southern Minnesota. At MSP, a total of 16.17 inches of rain has fallen since April 1. That's the fifth-wettest such period on record.

By some cosmic fluke it won't rain this weekend, but winds Saturday will gust to 30 mph with a risk of whitecaps on your favorite lake. Sweatshirts early with 50s and 60s? Huh? Sunday will be nicer for outdoor plans as winds ease and highs hit the mid-70s.

Another sloppy front arrives with yet another swipe of showers and thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday. Models still suggest dry weather for the Fourth of July, with highs in the mid-80s.

When will it heat up and dry out for good? I fear your guess is as good as mine.