See more of the story

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

MCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Bassett Creek Park

• Heritage Christian 17, Spectrum 53, Legacy Christian 97, Eagle Ridge 98, North Lakes 111. Medalist (5K): Thomas Avra, Heritage Christian, 16:48.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

MCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Bassett Creek Park

• Spectrum 28, Heritage Christian 43, Eagle Ridge 82, Legacy Christian 91, North Lakes 116. Medalist (5K): Hannah Boese, Spectrum, 19:15.

FOOTBALL

TWIN CITY

Red

• Columbia Heights 46, Mpls. Roosevelt 0

MINNESOTA

• Edgerton/E. 34, Granada-H-EC/Truman 20

Columbia Heights 46, Mpls. Roosevelt 0

Columbia Heights 12 14 13 7 - 46

Minneapolis Roosevelt 0 0 0 0 - 0

CH-Hinsz 40 pass from Rockwell (pass failed)

CH-Hinsz 9 pass from Rockwell (pass failed)

CH-Oates 29 interception return (pass failed)

CH-Alvarez 27 pass from Rockwell (Hackett run)

CH-Hackett 2 run (run failed)

CH-Wilson 15 run (Carpio kick)

CH-Hardrict 4 run (Carpio kick)

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • Semifinals

• Stillwater 0, St. Paul Central 0, OT

(Stillwater won shootout, 5-4)

• Woodbury 1, East Ridge 0

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Mpls. Southwest 2, St. Louis Park 0

• Mpls. Washburn 2, Wayzata 1

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • Semifinals

• Hill-Murray 6, St. Paul Como Park 0

• Mahtomedi 2, Columbia Heights 0

Section 5 • Semifinals

• Blake 1, DeLaSalle 0

• Orono 1, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Monticllo 4, St. Francis 0

• Princeton 3, Zimmerman 0

• Rockford/HL-W-W 4, Becker 1

• Willmar 13, Big Lake 0

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Semifinals

• Dover-Eyota 1, LaCrescent-Hokah 0

• Rochester Lourdes 3, Winona Cotter 0

Section 2 • Semifinals

• Fairmont 1, St. Peter 0

• Pine Island/Z-M 3, Mankato Loyola 2

Section 3 • Semifinals

• St. Paul Academy 2, Hiawatha Collegiate 0

• St. Paul Humboldt 4, Trinity 0

Section 4 • Semifinals

• St. Croix Prep 10, St. Paul Johnson 1

• St. Paul Washington 2, St. Anthony 1, OT

Section 5 • Semifinals

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 6, Hope Academy 0

• Metro College Prep 3, Maranatha 0

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Providence Academy 1, Holy Family 0

• SW Christian 4, Breck 3

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Duluth Marshall 2, Spectrum 0

• Proctor 4, Legacy Christian 0

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Pelican Rapids 5, Hillcrest Lutheran 2

• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Minnewaska Area 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • Semifinals

• Stillwater 1, Woodbury 0

• White Bear Lake 3, East Ridge 2, OT

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Hopkins 4, St. Louis Park 0

• Wayzata 3, Mpls. Washburn 0

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Elk River 3, Bemidji 1

• Rogers 1, Buffalo 0

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • Semifinals

• Mahtomedi 5, Chisago Lakes 0

• Totino-Grace 0, Hill-Murray 0, OT

(Totino-Grace won shootout, 8-7)

Section 5 • Semifinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Blake 0

• Orono 4, Delano 0

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Alexandria 2, Detroit Lakes 0

• Little Falls 3, East Grand Forks 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Semifinals

• Dover-Eyota 1, St. Charles/L-A 0

• Winona Cotter 5, LaCrescent-Hokah 0

Section 2 • Semifinals

• Fairmont 4, Stewartville 1

• Rochester Lourdes 5, Pine Island/Z-M 0

Section 3 • Semifinals

• Minnehaha Acad. 3, St. Paul Acad. 0

• St. Croix Lutheran 4, Trinity 1

Section 4 • Semifinals

• St. Anthony 11, St. Agnes 0

• St. Croix Prep 2, Mounds Park Academy 0

Section 5 • Semifinals

• Breck 5, Fridley 0

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 0, Maranatha/WL 0, OT (Cristo Rey Jesuit won shootout)

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Holy Family 2, Watertown-Mayer 1, OT

• SW Christian 8, Heritage Christian 0

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Legacy Christian 1, Esko 0, OT

• Proctor 2, Duluth Marshall 1

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Fergus Falls 2, Crookston 0

• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, St. John's Prep 2

SWIMMING • GIRLS

TRUE TEAM

CLASS 2A

Section 2

• Minnetonka 505.5, Edina 388, Eden Prairie 273.5

CLASS 1A

Section 1

• Mankato West 1587, New Prague 1403, St. Peter 1262, Mankato East 1260, Austin 1155, Red Wing 1121, Winona 1108, Faribault 537, Tri-City United 388

Section 2

• Breck 1,027, Blake 963, Benilde-St. Margaret's 913, St. Anthony 667, Bloomington Kennedy 536, Fridley 286

Section 3

• Orono 1688, Delano 1518, Waconia 1424.5, Hutchinson 1412, Willmar 969, Marshall 911, Dassel-Cokato 742, Litchfield 647.5, Montevideo 502

Section 4

• Visitation 2154.5, Mahtomedi 1842, Cretin-Durham Hall 1624, Two Rivers 1552, Chisago Lakes 1152, Simley 1088, Hill-Murray 957, South St Paul 596, LILA 384.5, MPA/SCPA 311

Section 5

• Monticello 1609, St. Cloud Cathedral/SJP 1434, Foley 1377.5, St. Cloud Tech 1279, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1241.5, Becker 1004, Big Lake and Princeton 659, Ogilvie/Mora 626

Section 6

• Alexandria 1201, Albany 1052, Rocori 1012.5, Melrose 997, Sauk Centre 780, Morris/Minnewaska 561.5, St. Cloud Apollo 344

Section 7

• Grand Rapids 1990, Mesabi East 1826.5, Hibbing 1563.5, Rock Ridge 1562.5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1543, Proctor-Hermantown 1460.5, International Falls 1030, Two Harbors 904, Duluth Denfeld 807, NE Range/Ely 800, Chisholm 679

Section 8

• Park Rapids 1390.5, Detroit Lakes 1305, Fergus Falls 1254, Perham/New York Mills 900, Thief River Falls 890.5, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush 776, Fosston-Bagley 531, Crookston 488

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 7 • Championship

• Elk River 7, Pequot Lakes 0

VOLLEYBALL

APPLE VALLEY INVITATIONAL

Championship bracket • Semifinals

• Blaine def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13

• Mpls. Southwest def. Anoka, 26-24, 25-14

Fifth-place pool

• Burnsville def. Albert Lea, 25-15, 25-23

• Burnsville def. Grand Meadow, 25-19, 25-19

• Grand Meadow def. Albert Lea, 25-15, 25-13

Eighth-place pool

• Farmington def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-16, 17-25, 15-13

• Legacy Christian def. Farmington, 21-25, 25-14, 15-9

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Legacy Christian, 23-25, 27-25, 15-9

Eleventh-place bracket • Semifinals

• Apple Valley def. Avail Academy, 25-16, 25-11, 15-13

• Centennial def. Winona, 25-16, 25-10

Thirteenth place

• Avail Academy def. Winona, 25-21, 25-15

Eleventh place

• Centennial def. Apple Valley, 25-13, 25-18

Third place

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-20

Championship

• Blaine def. Mpls. Southwest, 25-21, 25-16

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S INVITATIONAL

Pool A

• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Holy Family, 25-22, 25-18

• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. New Life Academy, 25-21, 25-16

• New Life Academy def. Holy Family, 26-24, 25-22

Pool B

• Holy Angels def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 25-16

• Holy Angels def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-16, 25-23

• St. Paul Highland Park def. Mahtomedi, 25-19, 25-12

Pool C

• DeLaSalle def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-13, 25-13

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 25-16

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. DeLaSalle, 22-25, 27-25, 15-13

Gold pool

• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Holy Angels, 25-18, 25-23

• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-20, 25-12

• Holy Angels def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-19, 25-14

Silver pool

• DeLaSalle def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-19

• St. Paul Highland Park def. DeLaSalle, 25-21, 25-11

• St. Paul Highland Park def. New Life Academy, 12-25, 25-15, 15-7

Bronze pool

• Holy Family def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 25-16

• Mahtomedi def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-13, 25-13

• Mahtomedi def. Holy Family, 25-23, 25-22

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON INVITATIONAL

Quarterfinals

• Belle Plaine def. Park of Cottage Grove, 25-21, 25-19

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Mound Westonka, 25-11, 25-21

• Roseville def. Coon Rapids, 25-15, 25-14

• Spring Lake Park def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-14, 18-25, 15-11

Semifinals

• Belle Plaine def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 25-9

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-16

Third place

• Roseville def. Spring Lake Park, 25-16, 25-13

Championship

• Belle Plaine def. Bloomington Jefferson, 26-24, 25-17

EASTVIEW INVITATIONAL

Championship bracket • Semifinals

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Rosemount, 25-14, 25-21

• Minneota def. Shakopee, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8

Consolation semifinals

• Concordia Academy def. Eastview, 25-17, 25-12

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Greenway, 25-17, 25-22

Ninth-place bracket • Semifinals

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Orono, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12

• Norwood Young America def. Esko, 25-17, 26-24

Consolation semifinals

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-23, 25-12

• Duluth East def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10

Fifteenth place

• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. LeSueur-Henderson, 16-25, 25-19, 16-14

Thirteenth place

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Duluth East, 26-24, 25-21

Eleventh place

• Orono def. Esko, 25-23, 25-15

Ninth place

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Norwood Young America, 25-13, 25-14

Seventh place

• Eastview def. Greenway, 25-19, 25-20

Fifth place

• Concordia Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-16, 25-15

Third place

• Shakopee def. Rosemount, 25-13, 25-14

Championship

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Minneota, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13

IRONDALE INVITATIONAL

Fifth place

• White Bear Lake def. Waseca, 25-22, 25-18

Third place

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-17, 25-19

Championship

• Irondale def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10

LAKEVILLE NORTH INVITATIONAL

Gold bracket • Semifinals

• Eden Prairie def. Lakeville North, 25-21, 25-23

• Marshall def. East Ridge, 25-18, 25-22

Silver bracket • Semifinals

• Northfield def. Lakeville South, 25-17, 25-20

• Prior Lake def. Moorhead, 25-16, 25-22

Bronze bracket • Semifinals

• Jackson County Central def. Rochester Century, 25-15, 25-19

• Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. New Prague, 25-13, 25-13

Varsity bracket • Semifinals

• Rochester Mayo def. Hill-Murray, 25-8, 25-15

• Stewartville def. Caledonia, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11

Fifteenth place

• Caledonia def. Hill-Murray, 26-24, 25-16

Thirteenth place

• Stewartville def. Rochester Mayo, 25-21, 25-20

Eleventh place

• New Prague def. Rochester Century, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11

Ninth place

• Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. Jackson County Central, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10

Seventh place

• Moorhead def. Lakeville South, 28-26, 25-20

Fifth place

• Prior Lake def. Northfield, 25-17, 15-25, 15-10

Third place

• Lakeville North def. East Ridge, 25-21, 16-25, 17-15

Championship

• Marshall def. Eden Prairie, 24-26, 29-27, 15-13

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE INVITATIONAL

Championship bracket • Quarterfinals

• River Falls (Wis.) def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-13

• Rogers def. Southwest Christian, 25-13, 25-23

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Maple Grove, 25-18, 25-22

• Wayzata def. Woodbury, 25-17, 22-25, 15-4

Semifinals

• St. Michael-Albertville def. River Falls (Wis.), 25-10, 25-20

• Wayzata def. Rogers, 25-12, 15-25, 15-7

Consolation semifinals

• Southwest Christian def. Woodbury, 25-22, 25-14

• Maple Grove def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-9

Ninth-place bracket • Quarterfinals

• Byron def. Willmar, 25-23, 17-25, 15-10

• Canby def. Pequot Lakes, 26-24, 25-17

• Monticello def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 29-27, 25-23

• Mounds View def. Buffalo, 25-13, 25-23

Semifinals

• Byron def. Monticello, 22-25, 25-14, 15-3

• Mounds View def. Canby, 26-24, 14-25, 15-6

Consolation semifinals

• Pequot Lakes def. Buffalo, 19-25, 25-9, 15-9

• Willmar def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-17, 25-16

Thirty-first place

• St. Louis Park def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-13, 25-15

Twenty-ninth place

• Rockford def. Andover, 25-20, 25-12

Twenty-seventh place

• North St. Paul def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-18, 25-16

Twenty-fifth place

• Bemidji def. Spectrum, 25-14, 25-17

Twenty-third place

• Waconia def. Rocori, 25-13, 25-12

Twenty-first place

• Minnetonka def. Hermantown, 25-14, 25-14

Ninteenth place

• Stillwater def. Forest Lake, 25-23, 25-22

Seventeenth place

• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Grand Rapids, 28-26, 22-25, 15-11

Fifteenth place

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Buffalo, 25-21, 25-23

Thirteenth place

• Willmar def. Pequot Lakes, 26-24, 25-22

Eleventh place

• Canby def. Monticello, 25-23, 25-18

Ninth place

• Byron def. Moounds View, 25-17, 25-15

Seventh place

• Woodbury def. Elk River, 25-22, 25-19

Fifth place

• Southwest Christian def. Maple Grove, 25-22, 25-15

Third place

• Rogers def. River Falls (Wis.), 25-17, 25-18

Championship

• Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-21, 25-12