saturday

basketball • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albany 72, Southwest Christian 63

• Annandale 70, Hutchinson 58

• Armstrong 90, Farmington 80

• Becker 79, St. Croix Prep 66

• Blaine 71, Owatonna 65

• Blake 78, St. Cloud Apollo 50

• Brainerd 82, Prior Lake 75

• Breck 87, Hopkins 80

• Centennial 57, West Fargo (N.D.) 46

• Champlin Park 88, Fargo North (N.D.) 67

• Cordova (Tenn.) 67, Totino-Grace 55

• Duluth East 90, North Branch 81

• Eagan 61, Woodbury 51

• Elk River 49, Sartell 47

• Hawley 56, Providence Academy 41

• Liberty Classical 99, Parnassus Prep 45

• Mahtomedi 88, Austin 51

• Mitchell (S.D.) 45, DeLaSalle 41

• Mpls. South 58, White Bear Lake 52

• Mpls. Southwest 66, Minnehaha Acad. 57

• Nevis 75, Rockford 36

• North Woods 124, West Lutheran 95

• Orono 64, Stewartville 61

• Osseo 82, Cambridge-Isanti 71

• Rochester Century 65, Anoka 62

• Rochester Mayo 63, South St. Paul 57

• Rogers 68, Stillwater 53

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, Buffalo 49

• Spring Lake Park 96, Princeton 53

• St. Cloud Tech 81, Cooper 67

• St. Michael-Alb. 72, Fargo South (N.D.) 62

• St. Paul Central 62, Bloom. Jefferson 36

MINNESOTA

• BOLD 72, Cass Lake-Bena 68

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 72, Mountain Iron-Buhl 57

• Byron 93, Lewiston-Altura 56

• Chisholm 68, South Ridge 28

• Hills-Beaver Creek 71, Minneota 65

• Lake City 63, Winona 39

• Lakeview 59, Underwood 53

• MACCRAY 92, Windom 66

• Mankato East 69, Alexandria 63

• Marshall 73, Jackson County Central 58

• Montevideo 70, Pipestone 57

• Murray County Central 86, Renville County West 47

• Osakis 72, Mandan (N.D.) 45

• Rocori 64, Grand Rapids 52

• Winona Cotter 61, Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 49

basketball • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 51, Buffalo 42

• Armstrong 42, Fargo North (N.D.) 40

• Becker 71, Hancock 64

• Delano 59, Brainerd 49

• Fargo South (N.D.) 83, Bloom. Jeff. 77

• Fridley 60, Hill-Murray 51

• Hopkins 97, Minot (N.D.) 77

• Lakeville South 64, Minnehaha Acad. 56

• Mandan (N.D.) 59, Spring Lake Park 57

• Minnetonka 74, Stewartville 47

• Minnewaska 49, SW Christian 41

• New Prague 61, Kasson-Mantorville 46

• North St. Paul 49, New Richmond (Wis.) 46

• Prior Lake 56, Maple Grove 51

• Providence Acad. 89, Duluth Marshall 54

• Rochester Century 57, Cooper 40

• Sartell 69, Tartan 29

• Totino-Grace 75, St. P. Como Park 44

• Wayzata 71, Lakeville North 59

• White Bear Lake 66, Orono 57

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 77, Mankato East 67

• Byron 66, Chatfield 35

• Cass Lake-Bena 59, Pierz 53

• Goodhue 83, Crosby-Ironton 64

• Hawley 60, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44

• Holdingford 55, Pequot Lakes 46

• Kingsland 54, Randolph 52

• Lake City 58, Lewiston-Altura 40

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Albany 68

• West Fargo Horace (N.D.) 65, St. Cloud 31

• Winona Cotter 66, Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 48

hockey • BOYS

SUBURBAN EAST

• White Bear Lake 7, Mounds View 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blaine 4, Duluth East 4, OT

• Brainerd 4, Buffalo 1

• Hutchinson 0, Waconia 0, OT

• Litchfield/D-C 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

• Little Falls 2, Bloomington Kennedy 1

• Mahtomedi 5, Orono 2

• Monticello 2, Bemidji 1

• Princeton 2, River Lakes 2, OT

• Roseville 3, Tartan 1

MINNESOTA

• Detroit Lakes 5, Fergus Falls 3

• Greenway 1, Park Rapids 1, OT

• New Ulm 5, Fort Frances (Ont.) 0

• Proctor 5, Northern Lakes 2

hockey • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 2, New Ulm 1

• Bemidji 6, Armstrong/Cooper 2

• Blaine 5, Mound Westonka/SWC 2

• Brainerd/Little Falls 3, Forest Lake 1

• Fergus Falls 5, St. Paul/Two Rivers 2

• Holy Angels 2, Champlin Park/CR 2, OT

• Mound Westonka/SWC 0, Blaine 0

• Park of C.G. 5, Bloom. Jefferson 2

• Woodbury 3, South St. Paul 2

MINNESOTA

• Legacy (N.D.) 4, East Grand Forks 3, OT

wrestling • GIRLS

BI-STATE CLASSIC

Friday • La Crosse, Wis.

• Top 10: Holmen (Wis.) 143, South St. Paul 114.5, Badger (Wis.) 100.5, Eastview 91.5, Pulaski (Wis.) 91, Neenah (Wis.) and Nekoosa (Wis.) 90, Tomah (Wis.) 88, Wausau West (Wis.) 85, GM/L-O/S 81.

• Others: Chatfield 63, Bloomington Kennedy 61, Hudson (Wis.) 60, Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake 50, Medford and Zumbrota-Mazeppa 28, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 14.