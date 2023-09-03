saturday
SOCCER • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• DeLaSalle 3, Blake 1
• Edina 1, Rosemount 0
• Minnetonka 3, St. Paul Central 0
• Mpls. Washburn 2, Duluth East 0
• Wayzata 3, Prior Lake 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Faribault 8, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1
• Wayzata 7, Duluth East 0
MINNESOTA
• La Crescent-Hokah 2, Lake City 1
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
MINNESOTA
• Byron def. Albert Lea, 25-19, 25-20
• Byron def. Esko, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11
• Byron def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-15, 25-21
• Chatfield def. Austin, 25-18, 25-15
• Esko def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-19
• Esko def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-18, 20-25, 16-14
• Rochester Century def. Austin, 25-10, 25-9
• Rochester Century def. Byron, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10
• Rochester Century def. Chatfield, 25-18, 20-25, 15-11
FLOODWOOD TOURNAMENT
• Mabel-Canton def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-11, 25-7
• Mabel-Canton def. Floodwood, 25-14, 25-8
• Mabel-Canton def. Proctor, 25-11, 25-10
• Mabel-Canton def. South Ridge, 25-12, 25-14
Championship
• Mabel-Canton def. Floodwood, 25-13, 25-14