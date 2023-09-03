See more of the story

saturday

SOCCER • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• DeLaSalle 3, Blake 1

• Edina 1, Rosemount 0

• Minnetonka 3, St. Paul Central 0

• Mpls. Washburn 2, Duluth East 0

• Wayzata 3, Prior Lake 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Faribault 8, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1

• Wayzata 7, Duluth East 0

MINNESOTA

• La Crescent-Hokah 2, Lake City 1

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

MINNESOTA

• Byron def. Albert Lea, 25-19, 25-20

• Byron def. Esko, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11

• Byron def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-15, 25-21

• Chatfield def. Austin, 25-18, 25-15

• Esko def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-19

• Esko def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-18, 20-25, 16-14

• Rochester Century def. Austin, 25-10, 25-9

• Rochester Century def. Byron, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10

• Rochester Century def. Chatfield, 25-18, 20-25, 15-11

FLOODWOOD TOURNAMENT

• Mabel-Canton def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-11, 25-7

• Mabel-Canton def. Floodwood, 25-14, 25-8

• Mabel-Canton def. Proctor, 25-11, 25-10

• Mabel-Canton def. South Ridge, 25-12, 25-14

Championship

• Mabel-Canton def. Floodwood, 25-13, 25-14