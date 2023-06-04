SATURDAY
ADAPTED SOFTBALL
CI DIVISION STATE TOURNEY
Consolation semifinals
• Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee 17, White Bear Lake 7
• Osseo 8, South Washington County 5
Semifinals
• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 16, St. Cloud 6
• Dakota United 7, New Prague 6
Consolation final
• Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee 13, Osseo 7
Third place
• New Prague 8, St. Cloud 4
Championship
• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 7, Dakota United 5, 11 inn.
PI DIVISION STATE TOURNEY
Consolation semifinals
• Osseo 10, St. Paul Humboldt 0
• Minneapolis South, bye.
Semifinals
• Dakota United 14, Anoka-Hennepin 5
• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 9, Rochester 8
Consolation final
• Osseo 11, Minneapolis South 5
Third place
• Anoka-Hennepin 13, Rochester 5
Championship
• Dakota United 13, Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 6
BASeball
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 5, Rochester Century 3
• Lakeville South 5, Rochester Mayo 4
• Rochester Mayo 8, Farmington 1
Section 4
• East Ridge 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 6
Section 6
• St. Louis Park 10, Hopkins 6
• Wayzata 3, Edina 2
Section 7
• Andover 5, Blaine 4
• Anoka 3, Centennial 2
• Forest Lake 8, Duluth East 4
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Byron 3, Northfield 1
• Winona 5, Stewartville 4
• Northfield 8, Winona 4
Section 2
• Albert Lea 1, Jordan 0
• Mankato East 13, Marshall 0
• Mankato West 7, Marshall 5
• Mankato West 10, Worthington 4
• New Prague 9, St. Peter 1
• Albert Lea 5, St. Peter 4
Section 4
• Mahtomedi 10, Hill-Murray 0
• North St. Paul 8, St. Paul Johnson 1
• St. Anthony 8, St. Paul Como Park 1
Section 5
• Becker 9, Zimmerman 7
• Monticello 8, St. Francis 7
• Princeton 16, Big Lake 7
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Marg. 12, Mound Westonka 2
• Delano 3, DeLaSalle 2
• Hutchinson 7, Orono 1
Section 7
• Cloquet 2, Duluth Denfeld 1
• Hermantown 6, Grand Rapids 0
• North Branch 5, Chisago Lakes 1
Section 8
• Little Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• Rocori 5, Alexandria 0
• Little Falls 6, Alexandria 1
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Chatfield 3, Pine Island 0
• La Crescent-Hokah 4, Cannon Falls 1
• Cannon Falls 5, Chatfield 2
Section 2
• Blue Earth Area 7, Sibley East 2
• Le Sueur-Henderson 2, Belle Plaine 1
• Waseca 4, Tri-City United 2
Section 3
• Luverne 2, Fairmont 1
• Paynesville 2, Windom 0
Section 4
• Blake 13, Eagle Ridge/UC 11
• St. Agnes 2, St. Croix Prep 0
Section 5
• Breck 5, Norwood Young America 3
• Rockford 10, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Fillmore/Lanesboro 12, Hayfield 2
• Lyle/Pacelli 5, Southland 4
• Southland 8, Fillmore/Lanesboro 3
Section 2
• New Ulm Cathedral 6, Sleepy Eye 3
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 8, ML/GHEC/T 3
• Springfield 3, Mankato Loyola 0
Section 3
• Murray Co. Central 13, Tracy-M-B 5
• Yellow Medicine East 2, Russell-T-R 0
Section 4
• Legacy Christian 9, Lester Prairie 7
• New Life Academy 6, Randolph 0
Section 8
• Ada-Borup 3, NCE/U-H 0
• Sacred Heart 5, Fosston 3
• West Marshall 6, Lake of the Woods 0
lacrosse • BOYS
SECTION 1
Semifinals
• Farmington 9, Rochester Mayo 5
• Lakeville North 20, New Prague 2
lacrosse • GIRLS
SECTION 1
Semifinals
• Farmington 12, Lakevlle North 8
• Lakeville South 18, Owatonna 0
TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Owatonna 176.5, Rochester Mayo 162, Lakeville Southy 130, Lakeville North 127, Northfield 85, Rochester Century 84.5, Farmington 75, Rochester John Marshall 66
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Bryant, Rochester John Marshall, 10.86; Brakke, Northfield, 11.17.
• 200: Hansen, Lakeville South, 21.90; Gleason, Owatonna, 22.29.
• 400: Donlan, Farmington, 50.01; Vogel, Rochester Century, 50.15.
• 800: Casey, Lakeville North, 1:51.52; Kimmel, Lakeville North, 1:58.00.
• 1,600: Stachewicz, Lakeville North, 4:08.06; Starfield, Lakeville South, 4:24.91.
• 3,200: Gwaltney, Rochester Mayo, 9:36.31; Starfield 9:37.75.
• 110 high hurdles: Holcomb, Rochester Mayo, 14.90; Johnson, Owatonna, 15.11.
• 300 hurdles: Holcomb 39.39; Christianson, Lakeville North, 39.59.
• 4x100 relay: Lakeville South 42.21; Northfield 43.28.
• 4x200 relay: Owatonna 1:28.07; Rochester Mayo 1:28.39.
• 4x400 relay: Lakeville North 3:21.91; Farmington 3:25.46.
• 4x800 relay: Lakeville North 7:54.94; Owatonna 7:58.88.
• High jump: Myren, Rochester Mayo, 6-8; Barnett, Lakeville South, 6-4; Gant, Northfield, 6-3.
• Pole vault: Nelson, Rochester Century, 15-3; Peterson, Rochester Mayo, 13-9.
• Long jump: Gleason 23-2.75; Holcomb, Rochester Mayo, 21-10.5.
• Triple jump: Gleason 45-2.5; Ladu, Rochester John Marshall, 44-4.75.
• Shot put: Busse, Farmington, 49-4; Prochnow, Rochester Century, 49-2.
• Discus: Schirmer, Owatonna, 174-7; Grawe, Northfield, 151-9.
Section 8
• St. Michael-Albertville 140, Moorhead 115, Elk River 110, Buffalo 87, Brainerd 84, Bemidji 71, Sartell-St. Stephen 49, Rogers 37
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Haugo, Moorhead, 11.00; Bada, St. Michael-Albertville, 11.12.
• 100 wheelchair: Hovantez, Elk River, 26.77.
• 200: Haugo 21.60; Bada 22.32.
• 200 wheelchair: Hovantez 50.08.
• 400: Stark, Brainerd, 50.14; Artmann, Elk River, 50.16.
• 800: Stark 1:58.30; Rueckert, Elk River, 1:58.41.
• 1,600: Salas, St. Michael-Albertville, 4:32.36; Kupitz, Moorhead, 4:32.72.
• 3,200: Salas 9:39.40; Termont, Bemidji, 9:41.38.
• 110 high hurdles: Suah, St. Michael-Albertville, 14.85; Keoraj, Elk River, 15.52.
• 300 hurdles: Sauh 40.20; Russell, Buffalo, 41.47.
• 4x100 relay: Elk River 42.49; Moorhead 42.58.
• 4x200 relay: St. Michael-Albertville 1:29.53; Brainerd 1:29.88.
• 4x400 relay: Elk River 3:26.33; St. Michael-Albertville 3:27.73.
• 4x800 relay: Buffalo 8:06.95; Bemidji 8:12.50.
• High jump: Zimmerman, Moorhead, 6-3; Yueng, Bemidji, 6-1.
• Pole vault: Smith, Brainerd, 12-4; Newby, Bemidji, 12-1.
• Long jump: Bada 22-10; Haugo 22-9½.
• Triple jump: Kneefe, St. Michael-Albertville, 42-9; Beaudry, Elk River, 42-8.
• Shot put: Gross, Brainerd, 58-8½; Hogan, Elk River, 49-9.
• Discus: Walker, Buffalo, 165-6; Bicek, Elk River, 139-10.
TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Lakeville South 199, Farmington 148, Lakeville North 132, Rochester Mayo 116, Rochester Century 107, Owatonna 101, Northfield 62, Rochester John Marshall 43
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Reynolds, Lakeville North, 12.32; Acker, Rochester John Marshall, 12.49.
• 200: Reynolds 25.44; Scott, Farmington, 25.48.
• 400: Comfere, Rochester Century, 57.15; Scott 58.04.
• 800: Lansing, Farmington, 2:16.60; Brady, Owatonna, 2:16.63.
• 1,600: Fenske, Farmington, 5:12.16; Vukovics, Lakeville South, 5:14.36.
• 3,200: Vukovics 11:17.12; Varbanov, Lakeville North, 11:20.20.
• 100 hurdles: Hanson, Rochester Mayo, 14.49; Welsch, Lakeville South, 15.54.
• 300 hurdles: Hanson 44.39; Sullivan, Farmington, 46.47.
• 4x100 relay: Lakeville North 48.92; Lakeville South 48.93.
• 4x200 relay: Rochester Century 1:42.95; Lakeville South 1:44.97.
• 4x400 relay: Farmington 3:58.75; Rochester Mayo 3:58.79.
• 4x800 relay: Farmington 9:33.74; Lakeville South 9:38.93.
• High jump: Mahal, Northfield, 5-2; Gordon, Farmington, 5-2.
• Pole vault: Habberstad, Rochester Century, 11-0; Erickson, Lakeville South, 10-9.
• Long jump: Salama, Rochester Mayo, 17-4; Duvick, Lakeville South, 17-2.25.
• Triple jump: Sandmann, Lakeville South, 36-2.75; Johnson, Owatonna, 36-1.
• Shot put: Ronn, Lakeville South, 39-9; Wilson, Lakeville North, 39-9.
• Discus: Jensen, Rochester Century, 142-2; Ronn 115-9.
Section 8
• St. Michael-Albertville 177.5, Brainerd 111.5, Rogers 106.5, Moorhead 89, Elk River 65.5, Sartell-St. Stephen 53, Bemidji 49, Buffalo 47
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Deason, Brainerd, 12.13; Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 12.23.
• 200: Keefer 25.06; Shroyer, Buffalo, 25.10.
• 400: Shroyer 56.05; Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 56.60.
• 800: Dewitt, Bemidji, 2:18.14; Bastian, Brainerd, 2:18.45.
• 1,600: Hoffman, Bemidji, 5:09.01; Thompson, Bemidji, 5:09.74.
• 3,200: Hoffamn 11:13.88; Cocking, St. Michael-Albertville, 11:19.42.
• 100 hurdles: Molesky, St. Michael-Albertville, 15.79; Goodwin, Brainerd, 16.17.
• 300 hurdles: Warren, Moorhead, 44.65; Kvant 46.02.
• 4x100 relay: Brainerd 49.17; Rogers 49.33.
• 4x200 relay: St. Michael-Albertville 1:42; Rogers 1:43.46.
• 4x400 relay: Moorhead 4:01.76; St. Michael-Albertville 4:03.69.
• 4x800 relay: Brainerd 9:30.17; St. Michael-Albertville 9:33.62.
• High jump: Clough, Brainerd, 5-2; Mahnke, Rogers, 5-0.
• Pole vault: Deason, Brainerd, 11-4; Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville, 11-1.
• Long jump: Villanti, Rogers, 17-6½; Olderbak, Moorhead, 17-6½; Keefer 17-6¼.
• Triple jump: Keefer 37-9½; Cooper, Elk River, 37-2¼.
• Shot put: Schmidt, Rogers, 39-11; Bruskiewicz, Rogers, 39-7.
• Discus: Schmidt 128-8; Mehrer, Elk River, 126-1.
FRIDAY
TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 7
• Blaine 196.5, Coon Rapids 125, Andover 120, Anoka 114.5, Forest Lake 105, Centennial 103, Cambridge-Isanti 91, Duluth East 55
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Hoyt, Forest Lake, 10.92; Green, Centennial, 10.96.
• 200: Smith, Blaine, 22.28; Olomiyete, Blaine, 22.56.
• 400: Smith 48.30; Williams, Cambridge-Isanti, 49.40.
• 800: Lewis, Blaine, 2:00.60; Ness, Anoka, 2:00.78.
• 1,600: Santiago, Blaine, 4:26.90; Lewis 4:27.58.
• 3,200: Santiago 9:46.84; Gomes, Andover, 10:04.99.
• 110 high hurdles: Dean, Coon Rapids, 14.69; Smith, Coon Rapids, 14.94.
• 300 hurdles: Dean 39.08; Olson, Forest Lake, 39.73.
• 4x100 relay: Coon Rapids 42.24, Andover 42.95.
• 4x200 relay: Blaine 1:28.59; Forest Lake 1:29.04.
• 4x400 relay: Forest Lake 3:24.02; Cambridge-Isanti 3:24. 18.
• 4x800 relay: Centennial 8:07.51; Duluth East 8:11.03.
• High jump: Smith, Coon Rapids, 6-3; Dean 6-3.
• Pole vault: Wilson, Cambridge-Isanti, 13-4; Takkunen, Anoka, 13-4; Graske, Anoka, 13-4.
• Long jump: Counce, Andover, 22-8½; Nyapan, Coon Rapids, 22-4½.
• Triple jump: Salami, Anoka, 44-4; Sylvester, Duluth East, 42-3¾.
• Shot put: Edwards, Blaine, 58-6½; Ball, Centennial, 50-7¾.
• Discus: Edwards 162-7, Ball 159-3.
TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 7
• Blaine 199, Forest Lake 142, Cambridge-Isanti 139, Andover 95, Anoka and Duluth East 91, Coon Rapids 80, Centennial 72
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Larson, Cambridge-Isanti, 11.80; Desiree Loyd, Blaine, 12.27.
• 200: Larson 24.74; de Souza, Coon Rapids, 25.70.
• 400: Wozniak, Blaine, 58.78; Holle, Blaine, 1:00.54.
• 800: Sulungaine, Blaine, 2:16.95; Klein, Centennial, 2:17.40.
• 1,600: Hushagen, Forest Lake, 5:08.40; VanAcker, Forest Lake, 5:08.96.
• 3,200: Hushagen 11:07.12; Nelson, Anoka, 11:09.86.
• 100 hurdles: Martinson, Coon Rapids, 14.23; Onwualo, Blaine, 14.36.
• 300 hurdles: Onwualo 46.33; Bingham, Cambridge-Isanti, 46.87.
• 4x100 relay: Blaine 49.82; Cambridge-Isanti 50.18.
• 4x200 relay: Blaine 1:43.32; Andover 1:48.06.
• 4x400 relay: Blaine 3:57.20; Centennial 4:07.39.
• 4x800 relay: Duluth East 9:34.13; Forest Lake 9:34.97.
• High jump: Shaw, Andover, 5-4; Loyd, Blaine, 5-3.
• Pole vault: Condon, Anoka, 13-0; Martinson 11-10.
• Long jump: Onwualo 18-2; Shaw 17-3½.
• Triple jump: Onwualo 37-7; Marsh, Blaine, 35-1½.
• Shot put: Lakanen, Anoka, 39-5¼; Wiltrout, Cambridge-Isanti, 37-4¾.
• Discus: Fahey, Forest Lake, 123-3; Babbs, Andover, 112-9.