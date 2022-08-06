Note: Saturday night's card was canceled after three of nine races because of safety concerns following storms throughout the day.

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,520.

4 • American Union (Chirinos) 3.40 2.60 —

2 • Magic Carpet (Lara) 5.60 —

3 • The Z Man (Arroyo) —

Time: 1:11.14. Scratched: Climb and Maintain, Our Bubby Boy. Exacta: 4-2, $6.40.

2 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,200.

7 • She's Wandaful (Quinonez) 11.00 3.80 —

8 • Prance (Lara) 3.40 —

6 • Daigle (Conning) —

Time: 1:44.18. Scratched: Dreaming Biz, Lindsey Luck, Lookin So Lucky, Hurricain Hunter. Exacta: 7-8, $19.10. Trifecta: 4-7, $13.40.

3 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,106.

1 • New Dice (Valenzuela) 5.20 2.60 2.20

2 • Coal Town Road (Eikleberry) 4.00 3.00

4 • Boston Wally (Arroyo) 4.20

Time: 1:05.77. Exacta: 1-2, $8.50. Trifecta: 1-2-4, $33.75. Superfecta: 1-2-4-5, $29.09. Pick 3: 1/4/5-7-1, $13.50. Daily Double: 7-1, $18.10.

Total handle: $155,828. Live handle: $28,787.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 1-3 (.333). Totals: 130-384 (.339). Lock of the day: 22-37 (.595).