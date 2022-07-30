1 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

8 • Magic Glass (Eikleberry) 9.80 5.20 3.40

5 • Countess of Cairo (Roman) 4.20 3.80

9 • Russian Tothe Wire (Chirinos) 5.00

Time: 0:59.96. Exacta: 8-5, $27.00. Trifecta: 8-5-9, $80.70. Superfecta: 8-5-9-4, $152.96.

2 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

1 • Canterbury Gold (Lindsay) 4.80 2.20 2.10

6 • That Would Be Nice (Eikleberry) 2.10 2.10

5 • Tantima (Lara) 3.00

Time: 1:42.03. Exacta: 1-6, $3.20. Trifecta: 1-6-5, $5.00. Superfecta: 1-6-5-4, $3.91. Daily Double: 8-1, $10.50.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $18,000.

4 • Bob's All In (Lopez) 10.40 4.80 3.00

3 • Candy Cove (Roman) 6.20 4.00

2 • Dynamic Ruler (H. Hernandez) 3.80

Time: 1:39.42. Exacta: 4-3, $29.90. Trifecta: 4-3-2, $62.70. Superfecta: 4-3-2-7, $40.42. Pick 3: 8-1-4, $33.25. Daily Double: 1-4, $9.80.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

3 • Wanda Strong (Roman) 14.80 6.80 4.80

1 • Cerulean (Wade) 3.20 2.80

7 • Walk Softly (L. Fuentes) 4.20

Time: 1:29.58. Exacta: 3-1, $26.30. Trifecta: 3-1-7, $60.90. Superfecta: 3-1-7-4, $142.11. Pick 3: 1-4-3, $61.90. Pick 4: 8-1-4-3, $384.90. Daily Double: 4-3, $57.20.

5 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

8 • Warrior Boss (L. Fuentes) 8.40 3.40 2.60

7 • Candy Wompus (Valenzuela) 2.80 2.40

1 • Runaway Ready (Eikleberry) 3.00

Time: 1:39.24. Scratched: Maiden Rock. Exacta: 8-7, $11.40. Trifecta: 8-7-1, $18.55. Superfecta: 8-7-1-6, $8.14. Pick 3: 4-3-8, $95.40. Daily Double: 3-8, $31.70.

6 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

7 • Midnight Current (H. Hernandez) 2.20 2.10 2.10

5 • Lookin So Lucky (Lara) 4.40 3.40

11 • Summer Day (Wade) 7.80

Time: 1:41.11. Exacta: 7-5, $4.40. Trifecta: 7-5-11, $22.45. Superfecta: 7-5-11-1, $22.52. Pick 3: 3-8-7, $19.75. Daily Double: 8-7, $3.05.

7 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,100.

9 • Mountain Pine (H. Hernandez) 9.60 5.40 4.40

4 • Devoted to You (L. Fuentes) 12.80 8.80

10 • Where'd the Day Go (Roman) 4.40

Time: 1:39.50. Scratched: Twilite Liason, Hightail Cowboy, Xtreme Mayhem. Exacta: 9-4, $71.60.

Trifecta: 9-4-10, $179.85. Superfecta: 9-4-10-3, $377.21. Pick 3: 8-7-7/9/13/14, $20.35. Daily Double: 7-9, $7.90.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

4 • Sweet Honor (Lara) 11.80 5.20 3.60

9 • Second Grace (H. Hernandez) 4.00 3.00

5 • Tiz Wonderfully (Bridgmohan) 3.80

Time: 1:19.21. Exacta: 4-9, $23.10. Trifecta: 4-9-5, $70.65. Superfecta: 4-9-5-10, $46.18. Pick 3: 7-7/9/13/14-4, $20.45. Daily Double: 9-4, $30.30.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,605.

7 • Northern Woods (Conning) 64.80 22.00 10.60

5 • Marquee Ride (Wade) 2.80 2.40

8 • Shinboro (Roman) 3.80

Time: 1:40.10. Scratched: Jacks Willie. Exacta: 7-5, $74.70. Trifecta: 7-5-8, $131.25. Superfecta: 7-5-8-6, $87.78. Pick 3: 7/9/13/14-4-7, $362.10. Pick 4: 7-7/9/13/14-4-7, $610.30. Pick 5: 8-7-7/9/13/14-4-7, $2,416.60. Daily Double: 4-7, $178.80.

Total handle: $1,404,966. Live handle: $197,211.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 120-353 (.340). Lock of the day: 20-35 (.571).