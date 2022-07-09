1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,270.

5 • Secret Hideaway (L. Fuentes) 3.80 2.40 2.10

3 • Nine Crowns (Chirinos) 2.80 2.10

6 • Usa Usa Usa (Roman) 2.20

Time: 1:12.29. Scratched: Taking Charge Desi. Exacta: 5-3, $3.20. Trifecta: 5-3-6, $3.25.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

1 • Superstar Bea (Roman) 10.20 4.80 3.40

3 • Wildwood Maggie (Wade) 5.00 3.00

4 • Beyond Brown (Harr) 4.40

Time: 1:39.01. Exacta: 1-3, $17.20. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $74.15. Superfecta: 1-3-4-2, $31.86. Daily Double: 5-1, $11.00.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

4 • Master Guns (Roman) 11.00 4.80 3.60

3 • Riding the Train (Valenzuela) 6.40 3.80

6 • The Z Man (H. Hernandez) 3.80

Time: 0:57.00. Scratched: O Dogg. Exacta: 4-3, $23.30. Trifecta: 4-3-6, $101.95. Superfecta: 4-3-6-2, $38.00. Pick 5: 4/5-1-4, $34.45. Daily Double: 1-4, $28.50.

4 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

1 • Itwasthedevilsidea (Chirinos) 13.20 5.60 3.20

4 • Kal El (Quinonez) 10.20 5.80

5 • Strabella (Valenzuela) 3.00

Time: 1:39.26. Exacta: 1-4, $30.30. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $104.50. Superfecta: 1-4-5-8, $113.67. Pick 3: 1-4-1, $101.15. Pick 4: 4/5-1-4-1, $311.35. Daily Double: 4-1, $44.70.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

9 • Papa Rizzo (Lara) 6.00 4.20 3.20

6 • River Rose (Negron) 4.40 3.20

1 • Remember the Maine (Bridgmohan) 4.20

Time: 1:29.04. Scratched: Buxterhooter, Sierra Hotel. Exacta: 9-6, $16.30. Trifecta: 9-6-1, $43.95. Superfecta: 9-6-1-4, $18.60. Pick 3: 4-1-7/8/9, $107.20. Daily Double: 1-9, $35.60.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

11 • Nacho S (H. Hernandez) 8.00 4.80 4.60

10 • Master Red (Lara) 29.00 14.80

9 • Time to Skip Town (Quinonez) 8.60

Time: 1:12.12. Scratched: Peripatetic, El Jefe Cobb, Calico Joe. Exacta: 11-10, $106.00. Trifecta: 11-10-9, $395.90. Superfecta: 11-10-9-4, $372.92. Pick 3: 1-7/8/9-11, $85.40. Daily Double: 9-11, $16.40. Daily Double: 9-8, $3.70.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,000. Purse: $22,000.

10 • Major Attraction (Wade) 10.60 4.60 3.20

7 • Perfect Dude (L. Fuentes) 7.20 4.40

6 • Chest Candy (H. Hernandez) 2.80

Time: 1:35.11. Scratched: Midnight Blue Note, Budro Talking, Macedonian Ruler. Exacta: 10-7, $35.80. Trifecta: 10-7-6, $85.15. Superfecta: 10-7-6-8, $73.85. Pick 3: 7/8/9-11-10, $71.20. Daily Double: 11-10, $17.30.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,000.

2 • Dreaming Biz (L. Fuentes) 3.80 2.60 2.10

6 • Yellow Dress (Wade) 6.40 3.60

4 • Heart On the Run (Negron) 2.80

Time: 0:57.23. Exacta: 2-6, $8.50. Trifecta: 2-6-4, $13.15. Superfecta: 2-6-4-8, $32.14. Pick 3: 11-10-2, $19.95. Daily Double: 10-2, $15.30.

9 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

1 • Even Pandura (Harr) 4.00 2.80 2.10

8 • Silly Notion (Lara) 7.00 3.00

2 • Midnight Garden (Lopez) 2.20

Time: 1:17.25. Scratched: Fancy Empress. Exacta: 1-8, $14.00. Trifecta: 1-8-2, $15.10. Superfecta: 1-8-2-4, $16.23. Pick 3: 10-2-1/3, $11.80. Pick 4: 11-10-2-1/3, $53.20. Pick 5: 7/8/9-11-10-2-1/3, $357.40. Daily Double: 2-1, $4.50.

Total handle: $1,512,742. Live handle: $200,492. Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 92-273 (.337). Lock of the day: 16-28 (.571).