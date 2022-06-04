CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY'S RESULTS

1 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

2 • Surely a Legend (Lopez) 5.00 3.20 2.60

4 • Exodus and Hope (Harr) 6.00 3.40

3 • Diggs Won (Conning) 5.40

Time: 1:13.23. Exacta: 2-4, $17.00. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $43.95. Superfecta: 2-4-3-5, $23.82.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

3 • Mongol Altai (H. Hernandez) 4.00 2.60 2.10

5 • Hightail Cowboy (Valenzuela) 8.60 4.20

1 • Herecomesthehammer (L. Fuentes) 3.20

Time: 1:38.64. Exacta: 3-5, $17.10. Trifecta: 3-5-1, $31.55. Superfecta: 3-5-1-4, $34.23. Daily Double: 2-3, $5.30.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

4 • Piper Rose (Wade) 8.40 4.40 2.40

2 • Streamer (R. Fuentes) 6.60 3.40

3 • Tiz Wonderfully (Negron) 2.20

Time: 1:38.83. Exacta: 4-2, $27.40. Trifecta: 4-2-3, $47.05. Superfecta: 4-2-3-6, $21.05. Pick 3: 2-3-4, $14.70. Daily Double: 3-4, $10.20.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

6 • College Party (Negron) 4.00 2.60 2.10

3 • Miami Crockett (Conning) 4.80 2.80

1 • Rickey B (H. Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 0:55.65. Exacta: 6-3, $6.40. Trifecta: 6-3-1, $8.95. Superfecta: 6-3-1-5, $7.00. Pick 3: 3-4-6, $16.90. Pick 4: 2-3-4-6, $39.15. Daily Double: 4-6, $13.40.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

5 • I Kickn (Arroyo) 7.20 3.80 3.60

6 • Texas Long Bow (Valenzuela) 6.40 4.40

2 • Libertarian (L. Fuentes) 5.40

Time: 1:10.19. Exacta: 5-6, $18.50. Trifecta: 5-6-2, $54.35. Superfecta: 5-6-2-3, $40.15. Pick 3: 4-6-5, $25.65. Daily Double: 6-5, $7.20.

6 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

8 • King of the Kids (L. Fuentes) 9.40 4.40 3.40

1 • North Arm Bay (Wade) 3.60 3.00

2 • That's Not Funny (R. Fuentes) 3.60

Time: 1:34.51. Scratched: Color Me Legendary. Exacta: 8-1, $16.30. Trifecta: 8-1-2, $28.75. Superfecta: 8-1-2-5, $15.91. Pick 3: 6-5-8, $21.85. Daily Double: 5-8, $18.70.

7 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $37,270.

7 • Public Safety (I. Hernandez) 20.60 8.60 4.40

8 • Shadowless (Wade) 3.40 2.40

1 • Lapis Lazuli (L. Fuentes) 2.80

Time: 0:57.44. Exacta: 7-8, $27.10. Trifecta: 7-8-1, $34.25. Superfecta: 7-8-1-5, $54.41. Pick 3: 5-8-7, $110.95. Daily Double: 8-7, $58.50.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

2 • Baby Bee Merry (R. Fuentes) 23.40 13.80 5.60

1 • Miss Glorius (H. Hernandez) 6.40 3.60

7 • Skykat (Lopez) 3.20

Time: 0:55.69. Exacta: 2-1, $60.60. Trifecta: 2-1-7, $243.05. Superfecta: 2-1-7-5, $188.87. Pick 3: 8-7-2, $378.30. Daily Double: 7-2, $162.30.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,174.

1 • Tony's Tapit (Lopez) 15.40 8.00 4.40

2 • Central Park (Valenzuela) 3.80 2.60

6 • Astronomical (Negron) 3.20

Time: 1:36.40. Exacta: 1-2, $26.20. Trifecta: 1-2-6, $50.65. Superfecta: 1-2-6-3, $33.29. Pick 3: 7-2-1, $532.40. Pick 4: 8-7-2-1, $2,519.00. Pick 5: 5-8-7-2-1, $12,771.45. Daily Double: 2-1, $163.60.

Total handle: $1,177,359. Live handle: $171,734.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 1-9 (.111). Totals: 34-90 (.378). Lock of the day: 5-9 (.556).