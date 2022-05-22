1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

3 • Magoo (Chirinos) 3.60 2.40 2.10

5 • Quantum Leap (L. Fuentes) 2.40 2.10

6 • Carl G (Wade) 2.60

Time: 1:36.73. Exacta: 3-5, $3.20. Trifecta: 3-5-6, $5.40. Superfecta: 3-5-6-4, $2.76.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

6 • Bugler (H. Hernandez) 25.60 4.80 2.80

1 • Martini Blu (Chirinos) 2.10 2.10

4 • Exxel (Bridgmohan) 2.20

Time: 1:10.34. Scratched: O'Babe. Exacta: 6-1, $42.40. Trifecta: 6-1-4, $52.70. Daily Double: 3-6, $56.40.

3 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

3 • Budro Talking (Bridgmohan) 5.00 2.80 2.20

6 • Fullbridledphantom (Lindsay) 4.40 2.80

5 • Jailhouse Kitten (Wade) 2.40

Time: 1:42.69. Scratched: Tashkent. Exacta: 3-6, $10.40. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $9.70. Pick 3: 3-6-3/4, $72.75. Daily Double: 6-3, $61.60.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

7 • Royals' Lil Diva (H. Hernandez) 13.00 7.60 4.00

6 • Nordic Queen (R. Fuentes) 3.60 2.40

5 • Lucy's Lookin Left (Chirinos) 2.20

Time: 1:03.75. Exacta: 7-6, $29.30. Trifecta: 7-6-5, $34.55. Superfecta: 7-6-5-1, $20.51. Pick 3: 6-3/4-7, $254.05. Pick 4: 3-6-3/4-7, $831.25. Daily Double: 3-7, $12.70.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

7 • Shes Got the Power (H. Hernandez) 13.80 5.40 3.80

8 • Kalliniki (R. Fuentes) 4.60 4.20

10 • Indawin (L. Fuentes) 16.00

Time: 1:36.30. Scratched: Streamer. Exacta: 7-8, $32.90. Trifecta: 7-8-10, $628.20. Superfecta: 7-8-10-6, $626.89. Pick 3: 3/4-7-7, $54.75. Daily Double: 7-7: $17.70.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

4 • Gypsy Reward (Chirinos) 3.20 2.20 2.10

2 • Bailout Kela (Quinonez) 2.60 2.10

8 • Shezonezestreet (R. Fuentes) 3.40

Time: 1:05.60. Scratched: Lock It Down. Exacta: 4-2, $2.70. Trifecta: 4-2-8, $6.65. Superfecta: 4-2-8-5, $3.74. Pick 3: 7-7-4/7, $45.75. Daily Double: 7-4, $12.20. Daily Double: 7-7, $5.50.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $20,000.

4 • Candy Wampus (Wade) 10.40 4.20 3.20

2 • Finding Silver (Valenzuela) 9.20 5.60

3 • Libertarian (L. Fuentes) 5.00

Time: 1:17.42. Exacta: 4-2, $46.90. Trifecta: 4-2-3, $87.20. Superfecta: 4-2-3-6, $44.15. Pick 3: 7-4/7-4, $30.50. Daily Double: 4-4, $7.80.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

4 • It's Her Time (Evans) 7.60 4.20 3.20

1 • Ghost of Genevieve (H. Hernandez) 3.80 2.80

3 • Saint Sarena (Wade) 3.60

Time: 1:04.48. Exacta: 4-1, $19.80. Trifecta: 4-1-3, $48.30. Superfecta: 4-1-3-5, $57.72. Pick 3: 4/7-4-4, $12.60. Daily Double: 4-4, $7.10.

9 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

1 • Hot Habanero (Lindsay) 10.20 5.80 4.20

6 • Indyd'oro (Arroyo) 10.40 5.60

3 • Exodus and Hope (Harr) 5.20

Time: 1:06.00. Scratched: Claire Sailing. Exacta: 1-6, $38.90. Trifecta: 1-6-3, $68.45. Superfecta: 1-6-3-2, $42.82. Pick 3: 4-4-1, $71.80. Pick 4: 4/7-4-4-1, $105.95. Pick 5: 7-4/7-4-4-1, $1,102.45. Daily Double: 4-1, $26.30.

Total handle: $1,560,334. Live handle: $185,939.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 12-26 (.462). Lock of the day: 2-2 (1.000).