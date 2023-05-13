"2023 Minnesota Fishing Opener"

"Across Minnesota, 2023's ice-out dates ranged about a week to ten days behind the median in general. Here's median dates calculated since 1950. The 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener will be in the Greater Mankato Area. The ice out for lakes in the Mankato area for 2023 ranged from April 10-14. Lake ice out was making a steady progress northward during the first week of May. Ice-choked lakes have dogged fishing openers of the past, including as recently as 2013. The 1950 opener was one of the worst known, with iced-over lakes extending to Mille Lacs, Osakis, and the Brainerd Lakes area. That year produced many of the late ice-out records for lakes with long records. Other years with ice on northern lakes include: 1966, 1979, 1996, 2008, and 2009. Minnesota's Fishing Opener weather can be variable in every sense of the word. We have seen hot, cold, wet, dry, stormy and even snowy. With such a large state and so many lakes, we have had years that were seemingly perfect in one area, only to be blustery and miserable in another."

MN Fishing Opener Forecast

Here's the weather outlook for Saturday's MN Fishing Opener across the northern half of the state. Note that it can still be very chilly at this time of the year and there have been a few years in the past that have had snow falling across the state. This year, we won't have any snow to worry about, but there will be areas of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Sunday could be a little warmer, but it will depend on how much sunshine we can manage. Latest model trends are trying to hold the clouds and showers in place through the day Sunday now too. Stay tuned...

Weather Outlook For Minneapolis on Mother's Day Sunday

First of all, Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful moms out there! Sunday looks a little showery through the first half of the day in the Twin Cities with temps warming into the mid/upper 60s. Skies will gradual dry out and perhaps give way to a few peeks of sunshine. However, NE winds will still be a bit breezy.

Weather Outlook Through The Weekend

Weather conditions this weekend will certainly be unsettled with the heaviest rainfall amounts across southern MN. Showery weather will impact parts of Central MN at times, but things will improve through the day Sunday. Much of northern MN will stay dry!

Precipitation Outlook

Here's the total rainfall potential through the weekend, which shows the potential of 1" to 2" of across parts of southern and southwestern MN. Much less rain is expected closer to the Twin Cities with very little if anything at all falling north of I-94!

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Saturday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Saturday, May 13th will feature spotty showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder through the day. Temps will be mild with readings warming to near 70F. Easterly winds will be breezy with gusts up to 20mph or more.

Weather Outlook on Saturday

Temps on Saturday will be fairly close to average across the region with readings warming into the 60s and 70s across the state. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the southern half of the state with the heaviest rains falling in the southern and southwestern part of the state.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Saturday show temps starting in the lower 60s in the morning and warming to near 70F by the afternoon. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through the day, but the heaviest rains will be found in the southern part of the state. Northeasterly winds will be quite breezy with gusts approaching 25mph to 30mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures over the weekend will be close to average with readings around 70F. As we slide into next week, skies will clear with temps warming into the mid/upper 70s, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook looks a little unsettled in the Twin Cities this weekend, but it won't be a washout. Skies clear through the first half of next week with temps warming into the mid/upper 70s, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis keeps fairly mild readings in place through the 3rd week of May. We'll generally warm into the 70s with a few days close to 80F.

Weather Outlook

Areas of showers and storms will be possible through the weekend and early next week in the Central US. Areas of very heavy rainfall will be possible in Texas with flooding likely. The Midwest will be quieter early next week before another storm system arrives late next week with a chance of showers and storms.

Severe Threats Ahead

According to NOAA's SPC, there will be a few isolated strong to severe storms across parts of the Central US this weekend with large hail, damaging winds and even some isolated tornadoes.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across the northwestern part of the nation. Meanwhile, it'll be a little cooler across the Southern US and the Great Lakes.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the Southern US and especially across the Southwest. Meanwhile, things look a little quieter across the Midwest.

Today: High Probability of Getting Wet

By Paul Douglas

"Paul, what does a 30 percent probability of rain mean?" Great question. It doesn't mean 30% of the area will get wet - or it will rain 30% of the time. Probability of precipitation is a statistical term. A 30% PoP means that on 3 out of 10 days with similar conditions one point, one location in the area, will pick up .01" or more of rain. Huh?

Personally I prefer using these descriptors: "rain" (everyone gets wet over a long period of time), "isolated showers" (5-20% of the area will see shorter bursts of rain), "scattered showers" (20-60% of the region will be decorated with puddles), or" numerous showers" (over 60% of the area will get a free lawn-watering).

Showers and T-storms will be most numerous south of I-94 today and tonight with little rain for the Brainerd Lakes. How much? Over 1" for the metro, and maybe 2-3" amounts for far southern and southwestern Minnesota, closer to a juicy warm frontal boundary.

Skies slowly clear on Mother's Day with a run of 70s next week. Careful out there today!

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Heavy showers, T-storms. Winds: E 15-30. High: 71.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Winds: ENE 15-30. Low: 53.

SUNDAY: Morning puddles, PM sunshine. Winds: NE 10-20. High: 70.

MONDAY: Sunny and beautiful. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 49. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Blue sky, close to perfect. Winds: W 10-15. Wake-up: 54. High: 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 56. High 80.

THURSDAY: Showers, few thunderclaps. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 59. High 76.

FRIDAY: Windy & cooler, more clouds than sun. Winds: NW 15-35. Wake-up: 53. High 68.

This Day in Weather History

May 13th

1872: A hailstorm hits Sibley County. Hail up to the size of pigeon eggs is reported. Lightning burns down a barn near Sibley, killing a horse tied up inside.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 13th

Average High: 68F (Record: 92F set in 2007)

Average Low: 49F (Record: 29F set in 1907)

Record Rainfall: 0.98" set in 1962

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1902 & 1935

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 13th

Sunrise: 5:46am

Sunset: 8:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 46 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 28 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 00 minutes

Moon Phase for May 13th at Midnight

1.7 Days After Last Quarter

National High Temps on Saturday

Temperatures on Saturday will be very mild in the Midwest with temps running above average by nearly +5F to +15F. Meanwhile, folks in the Northwest will be well above average with record warmth likely through early next week!

Record Warmth in the Northwest This Weekend

Record highs will be possible for several communities in the Northwest through early next week. The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories through the weekend as well in advance of this very unusual mid-May heat.

National Weather Saturday

The weather outlook on Saturday will be a little unsettled across the Central US, where a few strong to severe storms will be possible. We'll also see a few heavier pockets of rain here and there with the heaviest rain falling across parts of Texas.

National Weather Outlook

The weekend ahead will be unsettled across the Central US with isolated strong to severe storms and locally heavy rainfall. Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding will develop in Texas this weekend as well.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central US and especially across Texas and the High Plains, where several inches of rain will be possible.

Climate Stories

"Warming Ocean Tides Melt Glaciers, Which Makes Sea Levels Rise, Which Melts More Glaciers"

"A large glacier in Northwest Greenland is melting far more rapidly than previously thought, which could mean faster global sea level rise. In a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at NASA and the University of California Irvine explained that the Petermann Glacier's interactions with increasingly warming ocean tides are causing that glacier to retreat faster than previously observed. Scientists used satellite imagery to observe the ice and noticed that the Petermann Glacier was bobbing around in response to ocean tides. The glacier's grounding line, which is where the ice stops touching the land bed and floats, changed with the tides. From 2017 to 2022, researchers observed that the grounding zone retreated 1.6 kilometers (.9 miles) on the western side of the glacier, and 3.7 kilometers (2.2 miles) at the glacier's center, the study said. The movement and warmer tides melted a large cavity that was 204 meters (670 feet) tall in the underside of the glacier."

"El Niño forming quickly and could be "significant" event, NOAA finds"

"The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) markedly boosted the odds that an El Niño event will form in the tropical Pacific Ocean this summer, hastening climate change and altering global weather patterns. The big picture: It could lead to the first year in which the global average surface temperatures bump up against the Paris Agreement's more stringent climate change target of 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels, Zeke Hausfather, climate research lead at payments company Stripe, told Axios. The waters of the equatorial tropical Pacific Ocean are warming quickly, and at least a moderate El Niño is expected to begin during the May through July period and continue into the Northern Hemisphere winter, NOAA stated Thursday. The new outlook cites several trends for having increased confidence in El Niño's formation and intensity compared to just one month ago. These include the increasing sea surface temperatures as well as the presence of unusually warm waters beneath the surface, which are sloshing from the Western Pacific eastward; and shifting trade winds."

"The Weird Way Australia's Bushfires Influenced a Weirder La Niña"

"Not all power outages in the U.S. are created the same. Populations that are already socially vulnerable are being exposed in some areas to high levels of threatening blackouts—while climate change is making long power outages much more likely, according to new research published in Nature Communications.A power outage that lasts just a few minutes can be an inconvenience, but one that goes on for hours can be deadly. People who rely on medical equipment like ventilators, oxygen machines, and home dialysis are threatened by every additional hour without electricity; during an intense heat wave or serious winter storm, not being able to turn on your air conditioner or electric heat could be life-threatening. As our planet continues to warm and storms and heat waves get more intense, our electric grid is also feeling the strain: reports of weather-related power outages between 2011 and 2021 were 78% higher than in the previous decade, according to the nonprofit Climate Central."

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX