DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite and radio signals suggest Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran has been freed; vessel in Gulf of Oman.
Most Read
-
Former girlfriend of Vikings' Dalvin Cook files lawsuit alleging physical, emotional abuse
-
Pathologist: Rittenhouse shot first man at close range
-
COVID cases surge in Minnesota as threat 'remains very high'
-
Ex-probation officer gets life in prison for helping to plot Mpls. Realtor's murder
-
Partisan issues drove turnout in Minnetonka school board election