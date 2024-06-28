Host Michael Rand starts with a recap of the NBA draft. Even though the Wolves ended up making a series of roster-clearing and salary-dumping moves Thursday and didn't use a second-round pick, they were the big winners this week. By getting two likely immediate rotation players in Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., they not only helped themselves but also re-imagined how teams will build rosters under the new collective bargaining agreement. Plus Rand has thoughts on the Twins and Lynx.

9:00: Star Tribune Wild writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand to preview the NHL draft and to look ahead to an interesting series of decisions for the Wild. They don't have much payroll flexibility, but they must improve after a disappointing result last year.

31:00: Team USA came unglued against Panama.

