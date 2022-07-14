Twins slugger Miguel Sano went 2-for-4 Thursday night at CHS Field in the third game of his rehab stint with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints.

In a 10-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens, Sano grounded out to short, singled in a run, legged out a double and struck out. He batted third and played first base. He is 3-for-8 with the Saints with two doubles and three RBI.

Matt Wallner, a graduate of Forest Lake High School, was the designated hitter and batted cleanup in his Saints debut. He went 0-for-4. Wallner was promoted from Class AA Wichita, where he hit .299 with 21 home runs and 64 RBI. He will play in Saturday's All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Twins selected the 24-year-old Wallner in the first round (39th overall) of the 2019 draft out of Southern Mississippi.

The Mud Hens (44-42) hit four home runs in the third game of a six-game series. The Saints dropped to 41-45.

News services