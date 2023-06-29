Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A years-long relationship between a Midwest health care giant and a medical waste disposal company has appeared to turn into a contentious feud.

Or, as a lawsuit put it, a "made-for television movie complete with decaying human remains and staged photographs."

Minnesotans will recognize Sanford Health as the subject of years of controversy in an ongoing merger negotiation with Fairview Health Services in Minneapolis, currently delayed until late August at the earliest. But outside of Minnesota, one of Sanford's subsidiaries is in potential legal trouble over a missing torso.

Monarch Waste Technologies filed a lawsuit in North Dakota against Sanford Health, making several allegations, including breach of contract and trespassing. The main incident centers on Healthcare Environmental Services (HES) — which Sanford oversees — allegedly mishandling human remains by disposing of a human torso in a plastic container at the waste disposal facility.

The suit alleges HES allegedly delivered the torso on March 3 to Monarch's Fargo facility, in violation of North Dakota law, which prohibits certain types of waste, including human torsos or improperly packaged containers. An HES employee then signed the delivery papers in place of a Monarch employee. Per the lawsuit, no representative of HES or Sanford acknowledged the torso's delivery.

Four days later, a Monarch worker noticed a "rotten and putrid smell."

"I still am disturbed," said David Cardenas, CEO of Monarch Waste Technologies. "It's just shocking."

The waste disposal company rejected the torso through the North Dakota Environmental Quality Department. But then "the torso simply disappeared at some point," according to the lawsuit.

Monarch claims HES intentionally delivered the torso, in breach of the companies' contract, with the intention of tarnishing Monarch's reputation. The lawsuit also alleges HES transgressions separate from the torso incident, including staging photographs, removing waste from the facility and turning off the feed water to Monarch's boiler.

Sanford Health denied the accusations in the lawsuit, according to a spokesman, and will file its own claims against Monarch for its "demonstrated failure to fulfill services it was contractually obligated to provide."

"Sanford Health has always complied with all the proper procedures and regulations regarding these practices and to suggest otherwise is outrageous," the spokesman said in a statement. "We look forward to the details relating to this matter coming to light during the course of this litigation."

Cardenas said Sanford's denial of wrongdoing and plans to sue back are "as shocking as the body."

"They can do what they want, but good luck to them."