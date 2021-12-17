PHOENIX — Trey Pulliam had 15 points as San Diego State beat Saint Mary's 63-53 on Friday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

Matt Bradley had 14 points for San Diego State (7-3). Adam Seiko added 12 points.

Tommy Kuhse had 13 points for the Gaels (10-3). Matthias Tass added 12 points and three blocks.

