Milwaukee Brewers (26-16, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (28-14, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-2, 2.26 ERA, .83 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -135, Padres +115; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego has an 11-7 record at home and a 28-14 record overall. The Padres are 10-4 in games decided by one run.

Milwaukee has a 26-16 record overall and a 14-6 record at home. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .365 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with nine home runs while slugging .514. Hunter Renfroe is 13-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .249 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: day-to-day (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.