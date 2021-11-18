San Antonio Spurs (4-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Minnesota after losing three in a row.

The Timberwolves have gone 4-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Spurs are 1-8 in Western Conference play. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Murray is scoring 18.9 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 102.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: day to day (back), Naz Reid: day to day (foot).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (competition reconditioning), Jock Landale: day to day (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.