SAN ANTONIO — A burglary suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team officers following a standoff at a house in San Antonio, police said.

Juan Antonio Hernandez, 52, died Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said in a statement.

''They called him out to surrender and instead of doing that he came out shooting,'' Police Chief William McManus told reporters. ''He fired somewhere around four to five rounds, struck the two SWAT vehicles and two SWAT officers returned fire.''

Hernandez died in a hospital, McManus said. No one else was injured.

The police chief did not identify the officers or say how many times they fired or how many times Hernandez was struck,

Hernandez was wanted for burglary, domestic violence and evading arrest, McManus said.

The police department's shooting team and internal affairs investigators will conduct separate investigations into the shooting and provide reports to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.